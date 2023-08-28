Overnight lane and ramp closures scheduled on I-65

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction will have overnight lane and ramp closures on I-65 between U.S. 30 and I-80/94 beginning on or after Tuesday, August 29.

These closures will be for final pavement markings on the ramps, and are currently scheduled to take place the evenings of August 29, 30 and 31 along northbound I-65 and September 6, 7 and 8 along southbound I-65. Two to three ramps will be closed each evening, as well as the right two lanes of I-65 in the area of the closed ramps. The closures will be in place from approximately 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., with the ramps reopening as soon as the markings are dry.

This work is extremely weather dependent and therefore the schedule is subject to change. The overnight ramp closure schedule is currently as follows:

Tuesday, August 29-Wednesday August 30: Ramps to and from I-65 northbound and U.S. 30

Wednesday, August 30-Thursday, August 31: Ramps to and from I-65 northbound and 61st Ave

Thursday, August 31-Friday, September 1: Northbound I-65 to Ridge Rd and northbound I-65 to eastbound I-80/94

Wednesday, September 6-Thursday, September 7: Ridge Rd to southbound I-65 and westbound I-80/94 to southbound I-65

Thursday, September 7-Friday, September 8: Ramps to and from I-65 southbound and 61st Ave

Friday, September 8-Friday, September 9: Ramps to and from I-65 southbound and U.S. 30

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.

Stay Informed

Motorists in Northwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:

About the Indiana Department of Transportation

INDOT continues to solidify the Hoosier State as the Crossroads of America through delivery of Gov. Eric J. Holcomb’s $60 billion Next Level Roads plan. With six district offices and 3,500 employees, the agency is charged with constructing and maintaining more than 29,000 lane miles of highways, more than 5,700 bridges, and supporting 4,500 rail miles and 127 aviation facilities across the state. For the seventh consecutive year, Indiana has placed within the top five in the nation for infrastructure in CNBC’s “America’s Top States for Business” rankings. Learn more about INDOT at in.gov/indot.

Customer Service

1-855-463-6848

www.indot4u.com