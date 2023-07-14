Over a thousand people participate in annual Walk for Kidneys

Photo caption: A GROUP OF walkers on the trail during the National Kidney Foundation Walk.

In June, the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois (NKFI) welcomed 1,400 patients, family members, friends, and supporters of those with kidney disease to Diversey Harbor for the 24th annual Walk for Kidneys. People from all over Chicagoland turned out to embrace NKFI’s mission of improving the health and well-being of those at risk or affected by kidney disease through prevention, education, and empowerment. They raised more than $237,000, which will go directly towards the crucial programs cultivated by NKFI and will provide services for people affected by or at risk of kidney disease across Illinois.

“We cannot thank Chicagoland enough for the vital support it provides consistently to the work that we do to support those impacted by kidney diseases across this state,” said Jacqueline Burgess-Bishop, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer of the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois. “This disease does not discriminate, but our Black and Brown communities are disproportionately impacted by kidney disease. It is only with the community’s help that we can change the trajectory of this disease.”

NKFI also thanked Baxter International, Inc. for being the presenting sponsor of the 24th Annual Walk for Kidneys. Other sponsors include Associates in Nephrology, Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana, Cook County Meds Disposal Initiative, Fresenius Kidney Care, NxStage, Rush University Medical Center, Somatus, and more. If you missed the walk, you can still donate to the cause by visiting www.nkfi.org/walk.

Statistics show that 1 in 3 American adults is at risk of developing chronic kidney disease (CKD) and 1 in 7 American adults already has CKD. NKFI seeks to improve these statistics by educating the public on the risk factors, offering support to those with the disease, and funding research.