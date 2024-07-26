Over 90,000 Black Women and Allies Galvanized to Support Endorsement of Kamala Harris for Democratic Nominee for President of the United States

Following President Biden’s unprecedented decision not to seek re-election and his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, #WinWithBlackWomen is proud to declare a momentous occasion. More than 90,000 Black women and allies united in unwavering support of Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nomination for President of the United States. This unparalleled demonstration of unity signifies a powerful and transformative movement within the electorate.

On July 21, 2024, #WinWithBlackWomen convened a historic call that drew participation from 44,000 attendees on Zoom, 30,000 on Clubhouse, and an additional 20,000 across various platforms. This groundbreaking gathering featured a distinguished roster of guest speakers, including influential political and spiritual leaders, policy makers. activists, celebrities, and prominent figures. The event also heralded the revival of the Brown Girls Fundraising Collective, raising an unprecedented fundraising initiative that surpassed all expectations by raising over 1.5 million dollars in less than three hours. Additionally, the enthusiasm was palpable, as nearly 10,000 individuals from across all 50 states eagerly volunteered to join #WinWithBlackWomen’s State Organizing Groups.

President Biden’s endorsement of Vice President Harris as the Democratic nominee for President of the United States is a pivotal moment for our country,” stated Jotaka Eaddy, Founder of #WinWithBlackWomen. “As we gathered, we expressed our gratitude for the extraordinary work President Biden has done, while we affirmed our individual commitment to stand united in unwavering support of Vice President Kamala Harris as the leader our nation needs. #OneVoiceOneFight encapsulates our collective determination to ensure that Vice President Harris becomes the next President of the United States.

Vice President Harris herself remarked, “I am honored to have the President’s endorsement, and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.”

“As we rally behind Vice President Harris, we stand ready to overcome the challenges ahead and build a brighter, more inclusive future for all” proclaims Eaddy. The journey to reclaim our democracy and advance our shared values begins now, with unwavering determination and a unified vision. Unity among not only Black women, but all Americans is not just vital to the state of our democracy but necessary to propel our nation forward.”