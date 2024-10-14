Over 80% of people are skipping this cancer screening

Preventive screenings are valuable tools to detect cancer early, when it’s more likely to be successfully treated. Yet, a new American Cancer Society study found that only 18% of people who need a lung cancer screening get one.

You may be wondering if you’re even a candidate. Or perhaps you’re concerned about what to expect.

Dr. Abdul Hamid Alraiyes, an interventional pulmonology physician at Advocate Health Care, helps answer common questions about the potentially life-saving screening:

Who should get a lung cancer screening?

Lung cancer screening is primarily recommended for adults aged 50 to 80 based on their smoking history: particularly current smokers with 20 pack-years or those who quit less than 15 years ago. The screening is only for people who are not experiencing symptoms.

The following factors may also increase your risk for lung cancer:

History of radon exposure

Family history of lung cancer

Previous diagnoses of other cancers, such as head and neck cancer or esophageal cancer

History of radiation therapy to the chest

Prolonged exposure to secondhand smoke

If you are in one of these high-risk groups, consult a health care professional with expertise in lung nodules on whether screening is right for you.

What happens during a lung cancer screening?

Low-dose computed tomography, or a low-dose CT scan (LDCT), is used to detect lung cancer. There aren’t any special instructions ahead of this screening. However, you will need to wear loose, comfortable clothing that doesn’t have any metal elements.

During the screening, you will lie on a table that slides into the CT scanner, which is a large, donut-shaped machine. You will be asked to hold your breath for 10 to 15 seconds so a clear image can be captured.

The test usually takes only a few minutes, and you can resume your normal activities immediately.

After the scan, the radiologist will carefully assess the images for any signs of lung abnormalities.

Is low-dose computed tomography safe?

The radiation dose from an LDCT scan is similar to the amount of radiation a person receives naturally from the environment in about six months. Plus, the dose is approximately 4 to 5 times lower than a standard chest CT scan.

The overall benefit of the preventive screening far outweighs the risk of low radiation exposure.

What happens if cancer is detected during the screening?

Additional diagnostic steps may be recommended if the radiologist identifies anything suspicious, such as a nodule that appears abnormal in size, shape, or growth pattern. Such tests could include more specialized imaging, like a PET scan or a biopsy, which would help rule out cancer or confirm a diagnosis.

If your scan is clear but you remain high risk, you may be advised to repeat the screening annually.

