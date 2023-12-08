Over $10,000 in cash and prizes won by Illinois Lottery players at Navy Pier

Illinois Lottery hosted a “Spin the Wheel” challenge to celebrate the launch of a new $50 Instant Ticket at Navy Pier on Thursday, December 7.

Yesterday, the Illinois Lottery hosted a “Spin the Wheel” challenge at Navy Pier to celebrate the launch of its first-ever $50 Instant Ticket, $10 Million.

250 people got the chance to spin, with the chance to win cash prizes of $500, $200 or $100, as well as the $50 Instant Ticket, and other fun prizes. Over $10,000 in cash and prizes were won by players on Thursday.

It will certainly be a day to remember for one player. After spinning the wheel and winning a $50 instant game, she scratched the ticket on the spot and then immediately started to cry. That’s because the $50 scratch-off ticket was worth a whopping $10,000!

Irma Rangel (left), an employee at Navy Pier, and Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays are all smiles after Ms. Rangel won $10,000 on a $50 Instant Ticket.

“I work here at Navy Pier. I saw all the excitement and wanted to join in on the fun,” Irma Rangel said, “I asked my manager if I could check out the Spin the Wheel challenge and use that as my lunch break. He said sure, and I’m so grateful that he did!”

When asked what she planned to do with the $10,000 win, Ms. Rangel said “I’m going to spend this money on my family – I have relatives who could use a little financial help and I also want to spoil my kids and grandkids. This is the best holiday surprise I could’ve asked for – thank you Illinois Lottery!”

Ms. Rangel wasn’t the only big winner during the Illinois Lottery Spin the Wheel challenge. Over 200 other participants won cash prizes of $500 to $100, as well as the new $50 Instant Tickets.

Valerie Wyatt won $500 cash playing the Illinois Lottery ‘Spin the Wheel’ challenge at Navy Pier.

While her husband was fishing on the pier outside, Valerie Wyatt wanted to stay warm and wandered inside Navy Pier. It was a good decision, because she spun the wheel and won $500 in cash. “It’s time to go do some Christmas shopping!” exclaimed Ms. Wyatt.

Brittney Yeruski is holding a winning scratch-off ticket worth $500.

Another winner, Brittney Yeruski from Utica, was visiting Chicago with her family for some holiday fun. After spinning the wheel and winning a $50 Instant Ticket, she scratched it and it turned out to be a $500 winning ticket. “This $500 is going to help Christmas be even more magical for my family this year,” she said.

Kate Dietz (right) won a $50 Instant Ticket and Hana Dietz won $100 cash.

Kate Dietz and daughter Hana are out-of-towners who happened to be visiting Navy Pier when they noticed the Spin the Wheel challenge and decided to swing by. Kate won a $50 Instant ticket and Hana got $100 in cash. “Dinner’s on me tonight!” laughed Hana.

Whether players were from near or far, everyone that participated in the Illinois Lottery Spin the Wheel challenge walked away a winner on Thursday.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lottery players wanting to try their luck with the new $10 Million instant game can now visit any of the 7,000 participating retail locations across the State.

The Illinois Lottery reminds all players that lottery games are not for kids — never give a lottery ticket to a minor. For more information on how to play lottery games responsibly, please visit the Responsible Gaming page on the Illinois Lottery website.

