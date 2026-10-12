Outlaw AI’s ‘Jim Code’ Now

The people who built artificial intelligence (AI) are sounding the alarm. Now President Donald Trump’s allies are pushing them out of the room. The Washington Post reported Oct. 7 that the administration took the safety experts’ recommendations and sidelined the experts.

Jacob Coxon, who researched AI at OpenAI and Anthropic, quit Sept. 9, saying the companies are “racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives.” Its builders, he said, believe it could kill us all this decade. The White House answered with a one-page accord, six companies and no enforcement. Trump called it “morally binding.” Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Greg Casar moved Sept. 23 to ban artificial superintelligence.

They are right. But Black Chicago cannot wait on the end of the world. The machine is already in our medicine, our mortgages and our mug shots.

Princeton sociologist Ruha Benjamin named it in “Race After Technology: the New Jim Code,” racial hierarchy rebuilt wearing the face of neutrality. Jim Crow needed a sheriff. Jim Code needs a server.

Start with our faces. The National Institute of Standards and Technology found in 2019 that these systems misidentified Black and Asian faces 10 to 100 times more often than white ones. Police bought them anyway. Detroit officers arrested Robert Williams in front of his daughters, and Porcha Woodruff eight months pregnant. Nothing malfunctioned. The software did what it was built to do.

Then our blocks. Chicago wired them for sound and called it safety. The inspector general found roughly 9 percent of ShotSpotter alerts produced evidence of a gun crime. The hit rate was the excuse. The stops were the yield. Michael Williams, 65, sat in jail nearly a year on an alert the software called a firecracker until an employee relabeled it a gunshot. No weapon. No witness. No motive. The city paid him $500,000 in March. Nobody has been charged with killing Safarian Herring.

Then our bodies. Science reported in 2019 that fixing one hospital algorithm would have more than doubled the Black patients flagged for additional care. The Markup found lenders using AI denying Black applicants 80 percent more often than comparable white ones, worse here. SafeRent paid $2.3 million over tenant scores that punished our voucher holders. RAND found our youth five times likelier to take monthly mental health advice from a chatbot. Software that misreads our speech counsels our children at 2 a.m.

Then our wages. McKinsey projects AI could widen the racial wealth gap $43 billion a year by 2045. Nearly a quarter of us work jobs more than 75 percent automatable, and 74 percent hold no college degree. That work is what software learns first.

Illinois moved first and it is not enough. Gov. JB Pritzker signed SB 315 in July, the nation’s first law requiring independent AI audits. Those audits do not start until 2028, and they ask only whether the machines might end the world. Not whether they are ending us. HB 3773 bars biased hiring software but only requires that we be told. Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Aug. 11 order asks the City Council to halt new data centers. It halts nothing else. All 39 will keep running.

The Crusader calls on Congress to act now. Pass Rep. Yvette D. Clarke’s AI Civil Rights Act. Put the executives under oath. Stop letting these companies write their own safety rules. Being first is not being strongest. Gov. Pritzker should make Illinois the strictest state in the nation. Start the audits now. Reach the loan desk and the squad car. Set fines a billionaire can feel.

In “The Terminator,” Skynet woke and declared us the enemy. Keep the fear. Fix the address. Nothing has to wake up to bury us. Skynet needs no trigger when Jim Code holds our credit score.