Our Family Heirlooms Our Stories – They Are Rich

Cultural historian Charles Blockson (1933- ) spent over twenty years tracing his family’s history. He vividly remembered, as a child, his grandfather “singing a song, a spiritual, ‘There’s a highway to heaven…’ I said grandpa, ‘what are singing about?’. I was ten years old… He said ‘ I was singing about the Underground Railroad. My father, James, your great-grandfather, escaped on the Underground Railroad from Seifert, Delaware, came to Philadelphia and made his way to Canada, you know. And then two years later, his cousin, Jacob Blockson, escaped, came to Philadelphia and met with– William Still and went through Canada… five years later, I was in junior high school… I opened this book up, page 488… I started to shake, and it said escaped in 1858 from Seifert Sussex County, Delaware. Jacob Blockson, George Allen Goode, and two other people, his brother… Then Jacob described to William Still… he told William Still after he came from Delaware, he escaped originally with Harriet Tubman… They got separated–left with Harriet Tubman, and they got separated… came to William Still, and he told William Still to write a letter to his wife, Leah, and, and his son, Alexander, to say that when he get to Canada, he would write back through Still to tell him that where they were. Sure enough, he wrote back. In the book is his letter to William Still saying that he’s safe and Canada West… which is today we call St. Catherine, Canada. That’s where Harriet Tubman had her home in Canada, has her church… I never knew until I read the book that I was associated with the great William Still. I’m still part of the Still family reunion.”[1]

Blockson described other family information: “I located information at the Hall of Records in Dover, Delaware… I came across the will of John Blockson. And then I started to read the will, and then he came across the name of Spencer Blockson. The name Spencer registered in my mind because in our family Bible, as I recall, it said Spencer died in his 70th year, but that’s all I knew at the time. But I connected and the listing of the slave register a John Blockson willed Spencer to his son. And he had seven other slaves, a Harry and, and Polly, who I found out to be my great-great-great-grandparents… Later, I discovered after the slave owner moved from Accomack County, Virginia, to Sussex County, Delaware, Seifert, he owned 360 acres. And then I found out that he–they had other slaves of Blockson… I was able to trace it [paternal ancestry] back to Nigeria. And I discovered I, I belonged to the Ebos of Southern Nigeria.”[2] Blockson donated his collection to Temple University in 1984, which has since grown to over half a million artifacts including photos, books, and other documents.

The Brooks/Lewis family also has a rich history. They fortunately are able to trace their ancestry back to the seventeenth century through the Quander family, one of the oldest documented African American families. Four star General Vincent Brooks (1958 – ), the first African American named cadet brigade commander at West Point, explained the furthest he has been able to trace his ancestry is through “my mother’s [Naomi Lewis Brooks] mother’s [Eunice Quander Lewis] father’s branch… that is a very long line that’s documented back into the 1600s in northern Virginia. The family name is Quander… And that Quander branch… [goes] from slavery at Mount Vernon, through Manumission in northern Virginia, and owning plenty of sets of forty acres and a mule, but over time, losing virtually all of that.”[3] He further described the family’s land and where they moved to: “If you come from Mount Vernon, Virginia, up along the Potomac River, that area that now leads over to Alexandria… some [Quanders] migrated directly across the river there. And the branch then formed in the Maryland coastal shore of the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers. And it proceeds on up right to the corner of where the Washington Navy Yard and the U.S. Marine Corp barracks are located now, a lot of that land also, was family land. It now is gone… Some of it was sold off, some of it, people were swindled out of… Some of it was simply federal land taking that happened… in the late 1800s and early 1900s. But there’s really not much left except for the family name which is in lots of places through D.C., Washington, Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania.”[4]

General Vincent Brooks’s older brother, Brigadier General Leo Brooks, Jr. (1957- ), also pointed out “there’s a Quander buried at Mount Vernon [in Fairfax County, Virginia, near Alexandria]. And that family settled off of Route 1 in, very near Mount Vernon actually. And there’s actually a road down there called Quander Road, and so my grandmother [Eunice Quander Lewis] was from that area.”[5] The Quander name, General Vincent Brooks added, “still exists in Africa. In fact, the last Quander reunion I was able to attend–and we’ve been doing this for over 87 or 88 years without fail… the original name [is] Amkwando (ph.)… [and] the person we met last year… his name was Amkwandah (ph.), which is even closer to the way we pronounce Quander… And he’s from Ghana. And this is where we believed our original family roots were, Ghana, West Africa.”[6]