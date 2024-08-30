Orlando to host 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games

The NFL announced the 2025 Pro Bowl Games will be played in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, February 2, at Camping World Stadium.

According to the NFL, the multi-day AFC vs NFC event will feature 88 of the NFL’s top players as they show off their on-field and off-field skills in unique competitions and compete in action-packed flag football at Camping World Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.

Players will have the opportunity to celebrate the season’s accomplishments in a fun, memorable way, surrounded by their families and fans. ESPN and ABC will return to broadcast the event.

“The Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon celebrates the biggest stars in the NFL in a format that’s fun, competitive and accessible to fans – with flag football at its core. The players helped create this new format two years ago, and each year we add new elements and surprises. We’re thrilled to bring this multi-day, all-star event back to Orlando, which has established itself as a beloved destination for our players, their families and NFL fans from around the country and the world,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of events, club business. “Orlando has a history of hosting many successful Pro Bowls, and we look forward to partnering with the city, the county and Florida Citrus Sports once again to raise the bar on our all-star celebration for our players, their families and our fans.”

Orlando has hosted five Pro Bowls in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2024. This year’s event will feature events across Central Florida, including fan experiences that will celebrate the football season and bring fans close to their favorite clubs and players.

“We’re proud to have the Pro Bowl Games back at Camping World Stadium in 2025,” said Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan. “Hosting this incredible showcase event for the sixth time in nine seasons is a remarkable achievement for Orlando and reinforces our standing as the top destination for sports and entertainment events. We’re grateful for the partnership with the National Football League and for the support of our leaders at City and Orange County.”

“We’re welcoming a world-class event with the NFL’s greatest athletes and their families to our [thriving] community, showcasing our commitment to excellence and our ability to host some of our nation’s biggest sporting events and unforgettable experiences,” said The Honorable Mayor Demings, Orange County.

“We’re thrilled that the NFL Pro Bowl Games are returning to Orlando. As the nation’s top sports destination, our community is looking forward to again welcoming the NFL’s best players, their families and fans from around the nation,” added The Honorable Buddy Dyer, City of Orlando.

Further into the season, the NFL will provide the schedule and additional details surrounding the 2025 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon.

Fans interested in receiving the latest information can register at [NFL.com/ProBowlGames]NFL.com/ProBowlGames for presale ticket and VIP package opportunities. Season Ticket Members for all 32 teams will automatically be included in the presale, and all previous Pro Bowl Games ticket buyers will receive priority access to purchase tickets. Group deposits for groups of 10 or more people are currently being accepted. Fans interested in securing Pro Bowl Games tickets for a group can visit https://bit.ly/3z02usL.

The official hospitality partner of the NFL, On Location, will offer guests premium seating options and elevated hospitality at the 2025 Pro Bowl Games. Fans looking to be the first to know when ticket and hospitality packages go on sale should sign up via On Location’s website at OnLocationexp.com/ProBow