Orland Township hosts Back to School Health Fair

Orland Township hopes to get everyone ready to get back to school by holding their annual Back-To-School Health Fair, proudly presented by Supervisor Paul O’Grady and the Board of Trustees! The fair, which will take place on Saturday, July 15, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., will be held at Orland Township; located at 14807 S. Ravinia Ave., Orland Park, IL.

“Students will be back in school before we know it.” said Supervisor Paul O’Grady. “Support for our schoolchildren, parents, and teachers needs to be easily accessible. We’re making sure that’s available, along with some fun extras, at our Back-To-School Health Fair this July.”

Admission to the health fair is free. School physicals (sports and health) will be available for $35 for Township residents ($45 for non-residents) and proof of residency required. Appointments are required and can be made by calling (708) 403-4222.

Free services and activities include:

Hair Cuts, provided by Salon Evangelos

School Supplies*

Food & Beverages

Face Painting

Oly Farms Petting Zoo

Giveaways

Police & Fire Safety

Orland Township will be partnering with Walmart pharmacy to provide immunizations, by appointment only. Immunizations through Walmart are open to all attendees, regardless of insurance status or residency. Children must have an up-to-date U.S. immunization record to receive immunizations.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling (708) 403-4222. Please be prepared with your child’s name, phone number, date of birth, and insurance information.

Additionally, the Secretary of State Mobile Unit will also be onsite for guests to utilize; child’s birth certificate/passport, social security card, and driver’s license/ID of the parent (or guardian) are required to issue State ID’s. Appointments are required and can be made by calling (708) 403-4222. Real ID’s will be available, and more information about the required documents can be found at www.ilsos.gov/home.html.

Face painting and numerous free giveaways from local vendors will also be available. Supervisor Paul O’Grady and the Orland Township Board of Trustees hope to see you there.

Visit orlandtownship.org/BTSHF for more info.

Want to contribute to your community this school year? The Orland Township Food Pantry is asking the community to come together and ‘Pack-A-Backpack’! Items like backpacks, art supplies, and writing tools are essential to mentally, emotionally, and physically prepare children for school. New backpacks and new supplies give children a sense of security and excitement as they begin the school year. With this assistance, parents can focus on rent and groceries instead of facing the stress of school-related expenses.

Pack-A-Backpack donations can provide low-income Orland Township resident children ranging from Kindergarten to High School with NEW pencils, notebooks, backpacks, and other supplies – giving all our local learners the same opportunity to achieve their potential. In July, a full list of suggested supplies for each grade level can be found at orlandtownship.org/btshf, along with a sign-up link to commit to donating.

For more information on Orland Township happenings, please call at (708) 403-4222, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or visit the website at www.orlandtownship.org.