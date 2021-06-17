Oprah Winfrey Network announces Father’s Day Spotlight special ‘Honoring Our Kings: A Black Dad Conversation’

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announces an expanded Father’s Day Spotlight special “Honoring Our Kings: A Black Dad Conversation,” featuring Emmy award-winner Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) as he hosts an intimate conversation with celebrity dads, including Grammy and Oscar award-winning artist and activist John Legend, stand-up comedian D.L. Hughley (“The D.L. Hughley Show”), pro football Hall of Famer and actor Tony Gonzalez and actor Deon Cole (“Black-ish”) to discuss the joys and challenges of Black fatherhood premiering Saturday, June 19, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

Another special, ‘Honoring Our Kings: Celebrating Black Fatherhood,’ premiered on Tuesday, June 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN and is now available on discovery+.

Hosted by Oprah Winfrey and award-winning actor and producer Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), the two-hour OWN Spotlight features conversations with everyday dads, a special message from actor and Emmy-nominated producer Kevin Hart (“Fatherhood”), an appearance by three-time NBA Champion Dwyane Wade (Miami Heat) and a musical performance by award-winning artist Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) to celebrate Black fathers everywhere.

Both specials will also be available to stream same day on discovery+ – discovery+ | Stream 55,000+ Real-Life TV Episodes (discoveryplus.com).