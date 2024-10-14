Opening of Harris-Walz campaign headquarters energizes Lake County Democrats

Harris-Walz Campaign office in Gary Indiana

And reminds voters other races are in play this election season

So far, the only Harris-Walz campaign office in Indiana is in Gary.

Thursday’s grand opening of headquarters for the Democratic candidates in the 2024 U.S. presidential race with a campaign banner spanning the building at 1520 Broadway is the first and only on the ground evidence of the national contest in this Democratic stronghold in northern Lake County.

In fact, the landscape here shows no signs of life for any election campaign; not even yard signs.

Democratic Party leaders in Lake County aren’t just promoting the race at the top of the ticket. They are reminding voters there are races in play for Indiana’s U.S. Senate and House seats, for the offices of Indiana Governor and Attorney General, and for seats in the General Assembly. Closer to home are county recorder, surveyor and coroner races.

“It’s about time,” a Gary precinct captain commented.

“Realistically, the Democratic National Committee didn’t put enough money in Indiana to carry the state over Trump,” said Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter. Indiana went for Trump in 2016 and 2020.

“But here’s what you can do in those 7 swing states,” Prosecutor Carter urged. “Call your family members and friends in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Nevada. Tell them to go out and vote. Pennsylvania has 900,000 Polish people. If Russia comes into Ukraine, its next step is Poland.”

The other 3 swing states are Arizona, Michigan and North Carolina. Pollsters say the swing states will determine who will sit in the White House in 2025.

The campaign office registered voters Monday, October 7; the next day, October 8 early voting started.

Carolyn Jacobs, a campaign organizer said the office will be sponsoring activities to get out the vote, canvassing by phone and knocking on doors, arranging rides to the polls, and providing campaign information. Voters can also pick up yard signs.

Office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.