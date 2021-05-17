OpEd: FOP Lodge President dismisses NAACP

By Robert Buggs, Sr.

“Don’t want outsiders like NAACP in their meeting,” states FOP Lodge #125 President James Tomko.

That is the sentiment of the majority of Chris Anton Lodge #125’s membership, according to President James Tomko. His personal commentary was, “I think these guys have been beat up enough, put it to rest, leave them alone.”

Tomko was referring to the public outcry against a racially insensitive prank by two Lake County Policemen, Jeffrey Minchuk, white, Joseph Hardiman, Black, and Hobart Police officer, Detective Scott Shaginaw.

Minchuk was dressed in blackface, Afro wig, and black t-Shirt with the inscription “Kill Whitey.” Minchuk simulated being beaten with a baton while handcuffed, by Officer Shaginaw. Minchuk posed for a picture with Lake County Deputy Commander, Joseph Hardiman, who was smiling, and dressed in a KKK uniform.

This was their form of entertainment at an FOP party in 2009. After months of public outcry, none of them have been held accountable.

Commander Hardiman is the treasurer for Lodge #125 and Minchuk is the vice-president and also was the vice-president of the Merrillville, IN, Town Council and Committee Chair of their Public Safety.

The Gary Branch of the NAACP met with the Merrillville Town Council and requested that Minchuk not hold a decision-making position and step down.

He stepped down as vice-president of the Town Council but not as vice-president of the FOP.

NAACP members Robert Buggs and Darian Collins were invited to speak on this issue at the FOP meeting. The scheduled meeting was cancelled on the day of.

The FOP President suggested Buggs and Collins attend the May meeting, but when Buggs called to confirm, Tomko expressed the sentiments of the majority white members and his personal opinions.

That racial, disrespectful, insensitive prank added to the perception that the KKK and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department are one and the same. Both the depiction of white police beating Black handcuffed men, and a Black County Policeman dressed in KKK uniform smiling, are insensitive and insulting.

The NAACP suggested that the Lake County police officers be publicly censured and resign from any leadership position or offices to quell the public’s disdain for what they did.

Four of the Merrillville Town Council members apparently condoned Minchuk’s actions by abstaining on a vote to censure. The FOP has refused to censure Minchuk and Hardiman who remain, respectively, as vice-president, Minchuk, and Hardiman, treasurer.

Given the recent murders of Black people by white police officers, you would think those departments would hold Minchuk and Hardiman accountable. It is my opinion that the case of every Black person arrested by Minchuk, Hardiman and Hobart Police Officer Shaginaw, since 2009, should be thrown out or revisited.

The FOP will convene their convention in Indianapolis this August. Maybe those “outsiders” Tomko referred to should ask the state FOP if they share Lodge #125 President Tomko’s opinions/sentiments.

The brutal deaths of my Black ancestors by the KKK should not be portrayed as fun or parody. All three of them should be publicly censured and removed from offices in which they hold leadership positions.