OP-ED-—Investing in Kids, Investing in Our Future:Why 21st Century Community Learning Centers Matter

Every day after school, hundreds of young people walk through the doors of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana. For them, it’s more than just a place to go – it’s a safe, supportive environment where they can learn, grow, and thrive.
Thanks to the federal 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) program, our Club provides afterschool and summer learning opportunities that help close academic gaps, support working families, and keep kids safe when school is out. But right now, that funding – and the future of these essential programs – is at risk.
At the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, 21st CCLC funding helps us offer free homework help, serve healthy meals, engage students in STEM and literacy activities, and provide mentoring from trusted adults. In the last year alone, we’ve served many students through this program – and we’ve seen firsthand how it improves school attendance, confidence, and academic performance.
These are results that benefit our entire community. When youth succeed, we all win.
We know there are many tough decisions to make during the federal budget process. But support for afterschool and summer programs like ours has long been a bipartisan priority. Investing in kids is something everyone can get behind – no matter your political perspective.
We respectfully ask our U.S. Senators and Representatives to include robust funding for 21st Century funding in this year’s federal budget. The needs of children and families in Northwest Indiana are too great to ignore – and these programs are too valuable to lose.
We urge our community to join us. Contact our Representative, Frank Mrvan, today and let them know: 21st Century Community Learning Centers matter. Our kids are counting on us.
To learn more or take action, visit https://www.bgca.org/get-involved/advocacy/
