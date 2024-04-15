ONLINE REGISTRATION FOR SUMMER PROGRAMS BEGINS APRIL 15 & 16 AT 9 AM 

CHICAGO PARK DISTRICT DAY CAMPS AND SUMMER PROGRAMS ARE AVAILABLE TO VIEW ONLINE

Summertime in the Parks is mere months away, and the Chicago Park District is ensuring families can get a head start on their plans. The 6-week day camp session invites children ages 6 to 12 to connect through fun, safe, and inclusive activities. The day camp session runs from June 24, 2024 through August 2, 2024. For a full checklist of important dates, financial assistance, and registration information, visit this page. Options are available for early and extended camps to help families in need of additional services.

The Chicago Park District is also excited to welcome folks of all ages and abilities to exciting programs throughout the year. Separate from day camp, the summer program session runs from June 10, 2024, to August 25, 2024. For a full catalogue of summer programs, visit this page.

Important Registration Dates

Online registration for day camp and summer programs at parks west of California Ave. goes live on Monday, April 15, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Meanwhile, online registration for parks east of California avenue begins on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

In-person registration begins on Saturday, April 20, 2024, or Monday, April 22, 2024, however dates will vary by park location. A full list of registration dates is displayed here.

“We are so excited to get Chicago’s youth into the parks for another gorgeous summer,” said Chicago Park District Superintendent & CEO Rosa Escareño. “It’s vital to the health and wellness of our residents and families that time is dedicated to being outdoors so they can interact positively with neighbors, build new or existing skills, and forge healthy lifestyles.”

Summer programming will be restored at parks that served as migrant shelters. Summer programs for Broadway Armory, Gage, Brands, Piotrowski Parks are available to view now.

Program Highlights by Age Group

Offerings vary by park location, however Chicagoans of all ages and abilities can find traditional sports, swim opportunities and other fun activities throughout the summer. The following section features activities unique to summer months. View a snapshot of highlights by age group below:

Youth

Young and aspiring artists can get into painting, drawing, music, and woodcraft courses this summer! Alternatively, Adventure Camp allows young people ages 8 to 13 to learn fishing and gardening. This camp for young outdoor explorers also features a lake water investigation activity and nature play at 6 unique sites. For more information about Adventure Camp, visit this page. For a full catalogue of youth programs, visit this page.

Teens

The Chicago Park District is keeping teens busy all summer long! Self-defense classes, learn to row courses, and teen leadership clubs get young people to hone new skills and make new friends. In addition, the Recreation Leader in Training program serves as a mentorship course designed for teens ages 13 to 15 that equips them with the tools needed to become a recreation leader for the Chicago Park District. Under direct supervision of a designated mentor, youth will learn and practice techniques that will focus on building leadership, initiative, communication, teamwork, and customer service skills. For more information on teen programs all summer long, visit this page.

Adults

With programs like ceramics, boxing, orchestra, and adult swim hours, adults have options to dust off old skills and acquire new abilities. For more information on programs available to adults, visit this page.

Seniors

Boxing, basketball, Pilates, cardio conditioning, and more dynamic activities are available for seniors 60 years of age and older. If those activities are too dynamic, aquatic based exercise, ceramics, and line dancing will keep the seniors engaged all summer long. For a full catalogue of programs available to seniors, visit this page.

Summer Food Program

Chicago Park District is a proud sponsor of the Summer Food Service Program that provides breakfast or lunch and a snack. Under this program, the Chicago Park District provides 41, 000 meals a day to the youth at 230 locations. This is a federally funded program that is administered through the Illinois State Board of Education and the USDA. In addition to providing the youth with healthy meals, the Nutrition Team includes nutritional education to our happy campers.

Financial Assistance

The Chicago Park District’s programs are among the most affordable summer activity options available for families, and we offer Financial Assistance for those who cannot afford to pay the full price. No child will be turned away for inability to pay. All camps range in cost, and some are offered for free. For more information about our financial aid, please click here.