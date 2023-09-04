One Aim Coalition tackles daily gun violence 365 days a year, not just over Labor Day weekend

Photo credit: One Aim Illinois

Organizations big and small are focusing on youth interventions to stop the violence

As we go into the long weekend, many of us know that statistically Labor Day weekend is one of the most violent weekends of the year. Last year in Chicago, 55 people were shot and 11 people died from their injuries. Sadly, weekends like this are too common, and One Aim partners across Chicago are working year-round to address the root causes of everyday gun violence to prevent shootings before they happen.

“Everyday gun violence is a fact of life for many Chicago youth,” said Yolanda Androzzo, Executive Director of One Aim Illinois. “When you speak directly with children as young as 12, they will tell you that gun violence is so ingrained in their lives that they expect to lose friends and loved ones, or get shot themselves. These kids don’t need punishment, they need programming. That’s why One Aim is proud to support organizations that work directly with youth to address the root causes of poverty and violence.”

Listed below are just a few of One Aim’s Coalition partners doing this work:

Kids Off The Block works with at-risk, low income youth, teens, and young adults ages 12-24 years old to offer positive alternatives to gangs, drugs, truancy, violence and the juvenile justice system.

Come to KOB’s youth basketball tournament , including a school supply giveaway, music, food and prizes

, including a school supply giveaway, music, food and prizes Tournament will be held on Saturday, September 2nd from 1-5pm at 11618 S. Michigan Ave

Purpose Over Pain was founded by parents who lost their children to gun violence and now work to sensitize the community to the painful effects of gun violence, bring awareness to common sense preventive solutions, and provide a safe and enjoyable atmosphere for our youth, parents and members of the community through our public events.

If you or your family has been affected by senseless violence, you can call Purpose Over Pain’s 24 hour weekend hotline at 872-3CRISIS to get support, guidance and resources.

The Black Star Project works to improve the prosperity of Black and Latinx communities by offering a variety of youth programs aimed at closing the racial academic achievement gap.

Check out their Back 2 School Event next Friday, September 8th from 4-9pm in Bronzeville at 3521 S. King Drive

Strengthening Chicago’s Youth is Chicago’s largest violence prevention collaborative and catalyst for innovation convened by Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago

Register here for SCY’s and the Magoon Institute for Healthy Communities’ Social Influencers of Child Health Summit , a solutions-focused convening of national and local experts, thought leaders, and stakeholders from different sectors. During the summit, participants will dive into the root causes of poverty and how they impact outcomes for children, youth and their families.

, a solutions-focused convening of national and local experts, thought leaders, and stakeholders from different sectors. During the summit, participants will dive into the root causes of poverty and how they impact outcomes for children, youth and their families. Sept. 26th from 1-5pm at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital, 225 East Chicago Avenue

Other One Aim Illinois partners who lead the march to end gun violence in our state include Tender Youth, Books Over Balls, and Aisha Sisterhood. To learn more about One Aim Illinois, follow @OneAimIL on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

One Aim Illinois is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that works to end gun violence in Illinois by educating, advocating, and organizing to translate public opinion into effective public policy. Integral to our work, One Aim leads the state’s largest grassroots coalition working to protect Illinois families from firearm violence. We also work alongside our independent partner organizations, Gun Violence Prevention PAC (G-PAC) and Gun Violence Prevention Action Committee (GVPAction) to achieve our shared goals. Learn more at OneAimIL.org.