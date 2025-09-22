On the trail of noncitizens voting, Indiana election official finds one

Although his investigation on noncitizens casting votes in elections turned up only 1 case, “One case is one too many,” said Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales.

Morales announced the results of his investigation Friday, September 12, 2025 at an Indianapolis press conference.

Morales credited HEA 1264, legislation adopted by the 2024 Indiana General Assembly that required Indiana state election officials to compare registered voters in the state with those who held drivers licenses.

“Critics claimed this law was unnecessary, but now we have concrete evidence that noncitizens have voted in Indiana,” Morales said.

The case was uncovered through the following process:

The BMV provided the Election Division with a list of individuals holding temporary credentials, which indicate noncitizen status at the time of issuance.

That list was matched against the Statewide Voter Registration System, producing 1,611 registrations tied to temporary credentials across 91 counties.

Notices were sent requiring proof of citizenship within 30 days.

In Vigo County, one individual responded with a Mexican passport, confirming non-citizenship.

It was then discovered this person had voted in several elections since 2018.

The Vigo County Voter Registration Office referred the case to the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office, which requested an investigation by the Indiana State Police. The Secretary of State’s Office has also referred the case to the U.S. Department of Justice, which has since handed it over to the FBI for further investigation.

As no charges have yet been filed, the individual’s name is not being released at this time.

“While this case was straightforward, future cases may take more time and require additional evidence,” Morales said.

The Secretary of State is also working with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which has granted the state access to Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) data. Morales said the data will be used to verify the citizenship status of individuals on Indiana’s voter rolls.