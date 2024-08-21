On Day Three of Week Long Strike, Union and UIH Return to Negotiating Table

After announcing last week that they would not negotiate with the union until after their strike, UI Health leadership has agreed to meet for bargaining today.

After two days of hundreds of union nurses picketing and occupying space across from UI Health hospital, management of the health provider has agreed to meet with union nurses for negotiations. The two parties will bargainthroughout the day with their first joint session at 11am.

Meanwhile across the street, nurses will continue picketing in protest of Unfair Labor Practices committed by thehospital. One of the charges has been regressive and surface bargaining by UI Health and union members are hopeful that this issue is being taken seriously.

“We are committed to making this a fruitful negotiating session,” INA-UIH Chief Steward Kristen Perez said. “We havebeen making our priorities of safety improvements, staffing ratios and a fair raise loud and clear and are ready to make a deal.”

If a deal is not reached, nurses will continue striking through Sunday, August 25th at 5pm. They will be marking the end of their strike with a rally featuring union members and political leaders starting at 3pm.