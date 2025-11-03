Day 30 and Counting: SNAP Benefits Halted Amid Political Deadlock

The headline was ‘On Day 30, will the GOP cave in and fund SNAP?‘

Saying the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) crisis is getting worse every day, Representative Danny K. Davis (D-7th) noted that 655,000 Illinois children are caught in the crossfire of “cruel partisan politics.”

While the government stalemate continues into its thirtieth day, President Donald Trump and his Republican colleagues hunker down for a longer holdout as the November 1 funding deadline looms before SNAP monies run out for November.

Illinois has joined 24 other states in suing the Trump administration over the SNAP deadlock.

Trump wants to cut SNAP benefits to force recipients to work for their food benefits, and he wants stricter rules that would limit the state’s ability to receive waivers, according to National Public Radio (NPR), a public broadcasting organization.

Trump wants to encourage self-sufficiency and to cut hundreds of thousands of people from the program.

House Speaker Mike Johnson says he won’t call for a House meeting until the Democrats agree to reopen government first. Democrats are demanding that any deal offered by Republicans must include the extension of tax credits allowed under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which are set to expire this year.

Republicans have been trying to get rid of the Obama health bill since President Barack Obama signed this bill on March 23, 2010.

As the clock continues to tick down to the November 1 deadline, Trump has been stymied from firing federal workers as a way of forcing Democrats to vote for their agenda. U.S. District Judge Susan Illston allowed a preliminary injunction preventing the president from carrying out the firings while his lawsuit matriculates through the court process.

Also, Speaker Johnson agreed with Trump in refusing to use the $5 billion contingency fund in the SNAP budget, which could keep the program operating during the government shutdown.

Johnson said using those funds is out of the question because it is for disasters and is not “legally available” for the SNAP program.

Johnson’s remarks raised the ire of Congressman Danny Davis (D-7th) who said, “What’s more disastrous than a hungry child. How cruel is that?” he told the Chicago Crusader.

“It’s getting worse by the minute. It is also known there is a contingency fund, that the money is there to keep SNAP going,” said Davis. “How could their disaster be more than you are hungry and don’t have anything to eat?

“What other kind of disaster could it be if you’re hungry? If you don’t think that is a disaster, ask a hungry person.

“This situation is becoming more and more cruel, and it is evidentiary of the fact that the Republicans in control of the government simply do not care,” Davis concluded. “There is no way they can say they care when the availability of food is present and not use it.”

Reminded that it was Trump who ended the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) where he fired workers, canceled contracts and refused to allow marginalized people to receive food that had been paid for but is now padlocked, Davis said, “It’s almost like (Queen) Marie Antoinette but different.

“When food is present, and they won’t let people have it, that is inhumane.”

Asked if it’s true that Trump is allegedly threatening to cut the salaries of Democratic staff, Davis said, “The partisanship being displayed is obviously unbelievable.

“When you are sworn into office, you don’t swear to protect one group of states and not the other group, neither do you say that you pledge to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America not the Red States or the Green or Blue or Black States….

“It is as if we are headed back to civil war.” Davis said if this stalemate continues beyond November 1, local food pantries will be impacted.

Father Michael Pfleger, who operates St. Sabina Social Service Center, said 242 people were serviced at the 1120 W. 79th St. Center, Tuesday, October 28, a record, and there was still a line of others waiting to get free food. Since opening the Center, once operated by Catholic Charities, as of September 14, 2025, he has serviced 40,000 people, more than Catholic Charities did in 10 years.

According to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, one in five households in the Chicago area is food insecure, blamed on inflation, job loss, and the discontinuation of emergency benefits.

One of many food giveaways that occurred across the city over the weekend to provide assistance to citizens in the absence of SNAP benefits.

The Depository has launched a five-year plan through 2030 with a goal of providing every person in Cook County with access to three meals every day as SNAP benefits dwindle.

The pillar of this plan includes ensuring emergency food access for all in need, improved participation in the safety net, advocating for policy and systems change, improved access to thriving wages and economic opportunity, and investing in people and infrastructure.

“This plan is built on our fundamental belief that food is a basic human right,” said Kate Maehr, executive director/CEO of the Food Depository. “It wasn’t born in conference rooms. It started in parking lots and on street corners in the summer of 2020, a time of unimaginable need that defined our mission to end hunger and transformed how we approach this work.

“Five years later, not enough has changed. We’re living in a moment that demands more from all of us,” she stated. Her plan also includes providing food for 3.8 million Illinois low-income college students.