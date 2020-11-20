Omegas and Dons to Collect Thanksgiving Eve

The members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Alpha Kappa Kappa Chapter, members of I.U. Northwest chapter of Brothers to Brothers, and the members of the I. U. Dons, Inc. will join forces to collect for the needy on Wednesday, Thanksgiving Eve, November 25 in two Gary stores.

The Omegas and Brothers to Brothers will be stationed at Save More, 9th & Broadway and the Dons will collect donations in Fresh County Market. Monies collected will give a boost to the I. U. Dons, Inc. 51st Annual Penny-A-Ton Drive. The idea of the drive is to collect 300,000 pennies which is equivalent to $3,000. The proceeds will be use to provide clothes, food and toys to those in need during the Christmas season. Recipients will be identified by social workers in the Gary schools.

Dr. Vernon G. Smith, Dons’ President asks that people give generously. He noted that the need is great this year. Persons in need should contact the social worker at the school where their children attend. The Dons do not take direct referrals from those in need, Smith said.