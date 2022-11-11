Olympic Champion Sanya Richards-Ross finished her first 5k at Walt Disney World Resort

Olympic track and field champion and reality TV star Sanya Richards-Ross finished her very first 5K during the recent Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend. She was among thousands of runners who completed the first event of the weekend that includes the 10K, half marathon and Two-Course Challenge (10K and half marathon) at Walt Disney World Resort.

In addition to the race, Richards-Ross stopped by ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex for a meet-and-greet with fellow runners at the runDisney Health and Fitness Expo on Thursday, November 3. She also shared an inspirational message to the runners ahead of the 5K on Friday, November 4.

Richards-Ross, who won four gold medals in the 400-meter and 4×400-meter relay at three Olympic Games from 2004 – 2012, remains one of track and field’s most decorated female athletes. Since her retirement in 2016, she has gone on to become a track and field TV analyst and reality television personality. She is currently starring in the hit reality show “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

The Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend blended the music, stories, and culinary delights found during the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival and the Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary celebration.

Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon is the first of four race weekends during the 2022-23 runDisney season. Next is the 30th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend (January 4-8), the 15th anniversary of the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend (February 23-26), and the runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend (April 13-16). These races, which include runners of all fitness levels, provide the opportunity to run through Disney theme parks, experience world-class entertainment, and earn unique Disney medals.

General registration for the second annual runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend, whose theme will change every year, will be available starting August 23. The race weekend will feature events ranging from a 5K to a 19.3-mile multiple race challenge and even a virtual component. For more information or to register for a race, runners can visit runDisney.com