Olympians and celebrities lead 2024 Bridging the Gap Parade

The Proviso Leyden Council for Community Action, Inc. (PLCCA) is delighted to announce the return of the beloved Bridging the Gap Parade on September 14, 2024. This highly anticipated event invites the entire Proviso Township community to come together to celebrate unity and diversity.

This year’s parade will feature an impressive lineup of Grand Marshals, including Entertainer and Rapper Taylor Bennett; NBC5 Chicago’s Art Norman and Marion Brooks; Jorge DeSantiago from Telemundo Chicago; Joe Soto from V-103 IHeart Media; and Atiba Buchanan from WVON’s The Talk of Chicago 1690. The parade will also proudly showcase 2024 Olympian and Silver Medalist Kennedy Blades, hailing from Broadview, Illinois, alongside fellow 2024 Olympian and 2023 Pan American Games Gold Medalist Kamal Bey, a native of Bellwood, Illinois. Who will both walk through their hometowns in the parade.

Following the parade, the celebration continues with a Community Resource Fair at the Proviso East High School football stadium. This year’s fair promises a vibrant array of activities and performances, all designed to reinforce the theme of community solidarity. Highlights include:

• Community Resource Fair: Explore essential resources and information provided by local organizations dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of our citizens.

• Family Fun Activities: Enjoy a variety of entertaining and interactive activities perfect for children and families.

• Band Performances: Experience the talents of local students through performances by bands from Proviso East, Proviso West, and Proviso Math and Science Academy.

• Drumline Showcase: Feel the rhythm and energy with powerful performances from local drumlines, setting the tone for an exciting parade atmosphere.

• Community Engagement and Giveaways: Engage in activities and enjoy giveaways from BMU and other community partners, celebrating the spirit of togetherness.

Several notable figures will also support the event, including Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, U.S. Congressman Danny K. Davis, IL Senator Kimberly A. Lightford, Village of Broadview Mayor Thompson, Village of Bellwood Mayor Harvey, Village of Maywood Mayor Booker, and Proviso Township Supervisor Michael Corrigan. Community organizations, Proviso Villages, Proviso Area School Districts, faith-based leaders, and local businesses will also participate.

“We are excited to bring back the Bridging the Gap Parade that Bishop Claude Porter Founder of PLCCA, Inc. began over 20 years ago which was created to bring together community leaders, schools, political and faith-based leaders, and the community at large to unite on that day on one accord. It is a celebration of the diverse and vibrant communities within Proviso Township,” said Claudette Harrell, Executive Vice President of PLCCA. “This event highlights our commitment to fostering unity and understanding among our residents.”

Event Details

Date: September 14, 2024

Time: Parade starts at 1:00 p.m.; Community Fair starts at 3:00 p.m.

Route: The parade will begin at Broadview Baptist Church in Broadview, pass through Bellwood, and conclude at Proviso East High School’s Football Stadium in Maywood, Illinois.

The parade is sponsored by Amazon, NBC5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago, and The Talk of Chicago 1690 WVON.

Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information and updates, visit www.plcca.org.