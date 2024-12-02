Olive-Harvey College to hold the Holly Jolly Job Fair

Open to All on December 5, 2024

CHICAGO—(November 27, 2024) – Looking for a new job or new career path? Olive-Harvey College will hold the Holly Jolly job fair, free and open to the public. The job fair will be from 10am to 2pm and it will take place held in main building located on the northeast side of the campus at Olive-Harvey College, 10001 South Woodlawn Avenue in Chicago.

Many jobs require applicant to be at least 18 years old. The pay scale ranges from $17 an hour to more than $100,000 a year. Jobs you can apply for include: Mechanical Engineers Dockworkers, Tank Washers, Package Handlers, Operating Engineer, Mental Health Technicians, Shipping and Receiving expert, Heavy-Tractor Trailer operators, Case Management Workers, Graphic Artists, Police Officers Telecommunicators, Accountants, Early Childhood Teachers and Social Workers.

Employers hiring include:

Concordance Health Solutions Chicago Public Library

IL Depart. of Human Services – Rehabilitation Services Fedex

Midwest Security Forces Heniff Transportation Systems

Henry Booth House Miniat Holdings

Chicago Police Department Chicago Department of Aviation

Revolution Workshop A.M. Bus Company

ABF Freight Illinois Central School Bus Company

First Student AccentCare

Illinois Tollway Dot Transportation

Cook County Sheriff’s Office Federal Bureau of Prisons

Centers for New Horizons Cintas

CTA Walgreens

Dutch Farms Illinois State Police

Midwest Security Forces, LLC UPS

Cook County Public Defender’s Office United States Postal Service

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 134

Illinois Department of Children and Family Services

For more information, the public can call 773-291-6669.