Olive-Harvey College to hold the Holly Jolly Job Fair

Open to All on December 5, 2024
CHICAGO—(November 27, 2024) – Looking for a new job or new career path? Olive-Harvey College will hold the Holly Jolly job fair, free and open to the public. The job fair will be from 10am to 2pm and it will take place held in main building located on the northeast side of the campus at Olive-Harvey College, 10001 South Woodlawn Avenue in Chicago.
Many jobs require applicant to be at least 18 years old. The pay scale ranges from $17 an hour to more than $100,000 a year. Jobs you can apply for include: Mechanical Engineers Dockworkers, Tank Washers, Package Handlers, Operating Engineer, Mental Health Technicians, Shipping and Receiving expert, Heavy-Tractor Trailer operators, Case Management Workers, Graphic Artists, Police Officers Telecommunicators, Accountants, Early Childhood Teachers and Social Workers.
Employers hiring include:
Concordance Health Solutions Chicago Public Library
IL Depart. of Human Services – Rehabilitation Services Fedex
Midwest Security Forces Heniff Transportation Systems
Henry Booth House Miniat Holdings
Chicago Police Department Chicago Department of Aviation
Revolution Workshop A.M. Bus Company
ABF Freight Illinois Central School Bus Company
First Student AccentCare
Illinois Tollway Dot Transportation
Cook County Sheriff’s Office Federal Bureau of Prisons
Centers for New Horizons Cintas
CTA Walgreens
Dutch Farms Illinois State Police
Midwest Security Forces, LLC UPS
Cook County Public Defender’s Office United States Postal Service
International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 134
Illinois Department of Children and Family Services
For more information, the public can call 773-291-6669.