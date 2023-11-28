Olive-Harvey College celebrated first Rivian Technical Trades Program graduation

PICTURED ABOVE IS the hands-on classroom at Olive-Harvey where the students learn on cars and planes as part of the Rivian Technical Trades Program.

On Friday, November 17, 2023, Olive-Harvey College (OHC) celebrated its first students graduating from the Rivian Technical Trades program after five months of study and hands-on paid training. The new graduates all have recently accepted positions with Rivian as automotive technicians.

“I was surprised that City Colleges was offering such an awesome program. It seemed too good to be true. What? I’m going to get paid to work on these cars?” said Vincent Mathis, a Rivian Technical Trades program student. “It’s all true and now after the training, I’m completely confident that I can repair these cars. I’m excited to be working full-time as a new technician for Rivian and I look forward to my career future.”

“I was surprised that City Colleges was offering such an awesome program. It seemed too good to be true. What? I’m going to get paid to work on these cars?” said Vincent Mathis, a Rivian Technical Trades program student. “It’s all true and now after the training, I’m completely confident that I can repair these cars. I’m excited to be working full-time as a new technician for Rivian and I look forward to my career future.”

The Rivian Technical Trades program offered at Olive-Harvey College provides an opportunity for individuals to grow their careers in the skilled trades. During their 5 months in the program, Technicians learn the latest electric vehicle technologies inside the classroom and put those theories into practice with hands-on training in school as well as at a local service center. Upon successful completion Tech Trades Technician shave the opportunity to become a Rivian Service Technician. This graduation day signified the successful completion of the program and all five of the students have been hired by Rivian.

“It was important that our students received a scholarship for this course that demanded they be full-time, and Rivian awarded each student with a full scholarship of $2,000 and also paid them while they learned. For this fact and their work culture, I’m grateful for the Rivian partnership and I congratulate each student for their achievement,” said Cheryl Freeman, dean of Career and Continuing Education, Transportation, Distribution & Logistics at Olive-Harvey College.

The class, which is now accepting new applicants, pays student apprentices $26 an hour while they learn.

For more information on the program offered through OHC, the public should call Olive-Harvey College: 773-291-6656.