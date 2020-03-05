Olive Garden Manager Fired After Complying With Request For Non-Black Server

The manager allowed a white customer to request a server who wasn’t “colored,” a witness said.
By Josephine Harvey, Huffington Post
A manager of an Olive Garden restaurant in Indiana no longer works for the chain after agreeing to a white customer’s demand to be served by a non-Black employee, according to people familiar with the incident on Saturday.
A bystander and an employee expressed disgust over the event on Facebook. Amira Donahue, a 16-year-old host at the restaurant in Evansville, said she and her Black co-worker were targeted by the white couple. The woman said “awful things” about her, Donahue said, including asking if she was “even from here” and suggesting that she should “work at a strip club instead.”
That lady said awful things about me “is she even from here? Is she like Jamaican or something”(like I don’t speak…
Posted by Amira Donahue on Sunday, March 1, 2020
“All I said to this woman was ‘sorry I don’t know,’ ‘have a nice day’ and ‘excuse me’ when she was standing in the way of a extremely busy restaurant,” Donahue wrote on Facebook.
Donahue said that when the woman was seated, she demanded a white server and later screamed at her in the middle of the restaurant’s lobby, leaving both the server attending to the table and herself in tears.
