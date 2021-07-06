Older veterans at risk of experiencing homelessness and poverty

By NCHV Staff Writer

Although the homeless veteran population is decreasing, there has been a rise among older veterans at risk of or experiencing homelessness, poverty, physical and mental frailties, partly due to their military service. These aging veterans come with complex comorbidities and unique health and service needs.

Fifty percent of veterans experiencing homelessness are 51 or older, a sharp juxtaposition against the 19 percent of homeless non-veterans 51 or older.

Senior veterans experiencing homelessness have higher rates of hospitalizations and rapid disease course, leading to earlier morbidity. These senior veterans increase demands on a healthcare system when they enroll in a medical home model, accessing primary, mental, health, and substance abuse care more frequently.

The VA cares for a higher number of elderly veterans than the rest of the U.S. healthcare system. Because of its experience with treating aging veterans, VA has become a leader in providing geriatric services that are not available to those with VA care.

However, service gaps exist for veterans who may be too healthy to reside in assisted living, but who are unable to conduct enough activities of daily living to reside in permanent supportive housing. They also exist for veterans who are choosing to take part in substance use treatment, particularly when facilities may not have appropriate supports available to meet their needs.

The experience of unsheltered homelessness ages individuals more rapidly than their housed counterparts, and providers often indicate that veterans who have been unsheltered experience a shorter life expectancy..

Older veterans with PTSD symptoms are likely to report poor health including, but not limited to, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, gastrointestinal disease, fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue, musculoskeletal disorders, and autoimmune disease. Furthermore, older veterans with PTSD symptoms are more likely to have little to no social support and increased mental distress, death wishes, and suicidal thoughts, with two-thirds who complete suicide being 50 years and older.

It is critical that we work to connect the dots for veterans, to improve their ability to move on from homelessness to permanent housing. It is also important that we help them thrive.

The military and civilian divide continues to grow deeper, like a chasm. It is important that those who care about veterans assist in keeping these items at the top of the minds of legislators and other key partners in this work.

Congress could be instrumental in doing several things to support the quality of life for aging veterans, including supporting more robust financial planning during military transitions, pushing to link services for aging veterans with the homeless system, and enhancing ongoing supports to allow veterans to age in place.