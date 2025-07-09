Older adults outnumber children in 11 states and nearly half of U.S. counties 

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The U.S. population age 65 and older rose by 3.1% (to 61.2 million) while the population under age 18 decreased by 0.2% (to 73.1 million) from 2023 to 2024, according to the Vintage 2024 Population Estimates released today by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The data show the population continued to age, with the share of the population age 65 and older steadily increasing from 12.4% in 2004 to 18.0% in 2024, and the share of children declining from 25.0% to 21.5%.

Ongoing growth among the older population, coupled with persistent annual declines in the population under age 18 has reduced the size difference between these two age groups from just over 20 million in 2020 to just below 12 million in 2024. From 2020 to 2024, the older population grew by 13.0%, significantly outpacing the 1.4% growth of working-age adults (ages 18 to 64), while the number of children declined by 1.7%.

“Children still outnumber older adults in the United States, despite a decline in births this decade,” said Lauren Bowers, chief of the Census Bureau’s Population Estimates Branch. “However, the gap is narrowing as baby boomers continue to age into their retirement years. In fact, the number of states and counties where older adults outnumber children is on the rise, especially in sparsely populated areas.”

As recently as 2020, there were just three states where older adults outnumbered children: Maine, Vermont, and Florida. By 2024, this number had increased to 11, with Delaware, Hawaii, Montana, New Hampshire, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and West Virginia joining their ranks.

Similarly, from 2020 to 2024, the number of U.S. metro areas with more older adults than children increased from 58 to 112. This represents nearly 30% of the nation’s 387 metro areas. Additionally, in 2024, three metro areas with at least 1 million people (Cleveland, OH; Providence-Warwick, RI-MA; and Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT) had more older people than younger people for the first time.

In 2020, 31.3% (or 983) of the nation’s 3,144 counties had more older adults than children. This figure increased to almost 45% (1,411 counties) in 2024. In both years, most of these counties had small populations and were located outside of metro and micro areas.

Other Highlights

Age and Sex:

In 2024, the U.S. median age reached a new record high of 39.1, up 0.1 years from 2023, and up 0.6 years from 38.5 in 2020.

Regionally, the West (38.4) and South (38.8) had the lowest median ages in 2024; the Northeast had the highest (40.6), followed by the Midwest (39.3).

Maine’s population in 2024 was the oldest, with a median age of 44.8; Utah’s was the youngest (32.4).

The median age across all counties in 2024 ranged between 20.9 and 68.1; 74% (2,340 of 3,144) had a median age at or above the median age for the nation.

Women outnumbered men by 3.4 million, making up 50.5% of the U.S. population in 2024.

Race and Hispanic origin:

Note: References to race and Hispanic origin compositions are for non-Hispanic race alone groups. Hispanic or Latino populations are of any race unless otherwise specified.

Between 2023 and 2024, the Asian population grew the fastest (4.2%), followed by the Hispanic or Latino population (2.9%).

From 2023 to 2024, the Hispanic or Latino population increased by 1.9 million; this gain was larger than the change for all other race and ethnicity groups combined.

The White population was the only population that dropped, declining 0.1% between 2023 and 2024.

While the Hispanic or Latino share of the U.S. total population reached 20% for the first time in 2024, only nine states and 457 counties were at least 20% Hispanic.

The Asian population experienced its largest gains in California, followed by Texas; however, Texas’ annual growth rate (6.9%) was substantially faster than California’s (2.7%).

U.S. Population and Population Change by Race Alone: July 1, 2024

Race alone or Hispanic origin April 1, 2020 (estimates base) July 1, 2023 July 1, 2024 Numeric change 2023-2024 Percent change 2023-2024 White 197,579,168 195,659,296 195,433,224 -226,072 -0.1% Hispanic or Latino 62,075,161 66,142,156 68,086,153 1,943,997 2.9% Black or African American 41,716,008 42,514,641 42,951,595 436,954 1.0% Asian 19,539,797 21,182,731 22,080,844 898,113 4.2% Two or More Races 7,577,977 8,217,797 8,441,923 224,126 2.7% American Indian and Alaska Native 2,409,713 2,432,832 2,442,428 9,596 0.4% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander 617,912 656,778 674,821 18,043 2.7% Source: U.S. Census Bureau, Vintage 2024 Population Estimates

Puerto Rico

The median age in Puerto Rico was 45.6 in 2024, up 0.3 years from 2023, and up 1.8 years since 2020, when it was 43.8.

In 2024, 18- to 64-year-olds accounted for 60.4% of Puerto Rico’s population; adults over age 65 accounted for 24.6%; and children under 18, the remaining 15%.

Older adults outnumbered children in Puerto Rico by over 300,000 in 2024, up from 151,000 in 2020.

Nearly all municipios experienced an increase in median age between 2023 and 2024, other than Mayagüez, where the median age dropped from 43.0 to 42.9, and Arecibo and Guayama, which had no change.

Every municipio in Puerto Rico had more older adults than children in 2024.

In 2024, 53% of Puerto Rico’s population was female.

Technical Notes

Today’s release includes estimates of population by race, age, sex and Hispanic origin for the nation, states, metropolitan and micropolitan statistical areas, and counties, and estimates of population by age and sex for Puerto Rico Commonwealth and its municipios.

This is the final release of the Vintage 2024 Population Estimates. The Census Bureau previously released total population estimates for the nation, states and Puerto Rico Commonwealth; metropolitan and micropolitan statistical areas; counties and Puerto Rico municipios; and incorporated places and minor civil divisions. Components of population change and housing unit estimates for the nation, states and counties are also available on the Population and Housing Unit Estimates webpage.

This release does not incorporate data from the 2020 Modified Age and Race Census files.

The full release schedule for the Population Estimates Program can be found on the Census Bureau’s website.

With each new release of annual estimates, the entire time series of estimates is revised for all years back to the date of the last census. All previously published (vintage) estimates are superseded and archived on the FTP2 site.