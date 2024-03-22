Old National names Dwayne Powell, Jr., Community Development Manager for Michigan, Northern Indiana

Dwayne Powell Jr.

Old National Bank, a wholly-owned banking subsidiary of Old National Bancorp (“Old National”), has announced the appointment of Dwayne Powell, Jr., as Community Development Manager, VP, for the Michigan and Northern Indiana regions. The Kalamazoo, Mich., native will strengthen outreach and community development initiatives for underserved areas while positively impacting Old National’s $8.3 billion Community Growth Plan.

Powell has deep banking and community outreach experience in the region, formerly serving as Vice President of Community Development and a Community Development Officer for PNC Bank in Kalamazoo.

“Dwayne is a talented and compassionate leader who is dedicated to strengthening and uplifting the communities we serve,” said Stephanie Roland, Community Development Director, SVP, Old National Bank. “He will lead our Michigan and Northern Indiana markets in developing strategic partnerships and sourcing community development lending, investment, and service opportunities. Dwayne is deeply engrained in the community and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Community Development Manager role.”

Prior to his work in the banking sector, Powell served three years as Neighborhood Business and Special Projects Coordinator for the City of Kalamazoo. There he founded the Greater Kalamazoo Business Resource Group, the online small business Capital Consortium hub, a $2 million community investment Business Development Fund, and Kalamazoo’s first Black-Owned Business Expo, hosting 40 vendors and more than 700 attendees.

Old National Community Development Managers build and maintain key community partnerships and promote financial education and empowerment in the Midwest and Southeast communities they serve. Their activities benefit low- to moderate-income individuals and geographies, small businesses, and majority-minority communities while cultivating relationships with community leaders, non-profit organizations, government entities and other centers of influence in assigned markets.

Powell has been an active board member in the Kalamazoo area, serving on boards for the Urban Alliance Inc., Central Michigan University Research Center, Capital Area Community Services Inc., Local Initiatives Support Corporation, and the Southwest Michigan Community Reinvestment Act Board, among others.

For more information on Old National community development initiatives go to oldnational.com/about-us/community.