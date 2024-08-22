Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys on A&E August 25

This doc is a provocative and tumultuous, behind-the-scenes look at icon Ol’ Dirty Bastard aka ODB—who altered the world of hip-hop forever—as never seen before through the eyes of family, friends and other artists who knew him best, including members of the Wu-Tang Clan and Mariah Carey.

Going beyond the salacious headlines to explore the real human being behind the façade,“Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys” provides an intimate portrait of ODB and the legacy of an artist who co-founded the Wu-Tang Clan, who are now considered one of the greatest hip-hop groups of all time.

With a raw style, ODB’s “outrageous talent” made him the Wu-Tang Clan’s wildest icon and most inventive performer, quickly leading him to pursue a solo career in 1995—hitting the charts with such albums as 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version and N***a Please, working with musicians such as Carey, Kelis, Pras, Mya, Dame Dash and Wyclef Jean.

Born Russell Jones in 1968 in the projects of Brooklyn, New York, ODB developed a unique persona and rhyme style that set him apart from his contemporaries at an early age. He also led a self-sabotaging, dangerous life. But in his short 35 years and long after his passing, ODB has had a momentous influence on many performers and fans, leaving a lasting impact on music and culture.

From his childhood to global stardom, until his untimely drug overdose death in 2004, we see ODB’s meteoric rise and heart-breaking fall, including a look back at his trauma-filled childhood to examine how it influenced the man and artist.

The documentary also examines his addiction, adultery, fame, mental illness, sudden wealth, race, issues with the criminal justice system and the media’s complicity in watching our heroes fall.

Said ODB’s wife, Icelene Jones, administrator of the ODB estate, who also provided never-before-seen vintage video and photos from her personal archive, “I am absolutely thrilled to have brought this project highlighting my husband’s life to the screen with my partners at Four Screens. ODB was and is an inspiration to my family, children and fans across the world. This project has solidified my belief that he is alive and well in all of our hearts.

“It’s a blessing to be able to experience all of him.”

Wu-Tang Clan

This was a tough doc to watch. ODB and the Wu-Tang Clan were a celebrated hip-hop group, and I realize ODB left them at one time. The hurt and trauma that ODB put his body through with drug abuse, as he grew more successful and alienated his so-called community was shocking.

ODB crashing the 1998 Grammy Awards and his being arrested, and his reportedly setting himself on fire while in jail seemed to be more newsworthy than the time in 1998 when he pulled a toddler from under a car—after a horrible accident.

The remarkable doc shared ODB’s affiliation with the Five-Percent Nation and his adopted name; what his family considered money-grabbing labels and leeching friends and the pain of watching him die on a studio floor.

Look for “Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys” on the A&E Network on August 25.