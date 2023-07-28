Ohio cop fired after releasing dog on Black man who had his hands up after trooper told him not to

But the Circleville Police Department defended its “use of canines” and rebuffed the governor’s call for more training.

An Ohio police officer has been fired after he released a police dog on an unarmed Black man who was in the process of surrendering earlier this month.

Officer Ryan Speakman has been “terminated” from the Circleville Police Department “effective immediately,” according to a press release from the department located in suburban Columbus.

Strangely enough, while the Circleville Police Department said Speakman “did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers,” its press release also noted the Circleville Police Use of Force Review Board determined that “the department’s policy for the use of canines was followed in the apprehension and arrest.”

The press release also rebuffed Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s comments about the department needing more training, saying in part that “we meet or exceed all current Ohio laws and standards for police training for our canine teams.”

