March on Washington Film Festival (MOWFF) is thrilled to support the launch of the Obsidian Theatre Festival, a new and exciting celebration of Black stories featuring the work of emerging Black voices and illuminating the rich diversity of experiences relevant to the African Diaspora in America.

The three-day festival will take place March 25-27th, 2021, as a collaborative effort between GhostLight Productions and the Nicely Theatre Group.

The festival will entertain, educate and provoke the thoughtful consideration of a broad theatrical audience while normalizing the vastness of Black American culture.

Featuring performances from stars like This Is Us’ Niles Fitch, The Lion King’s Nia Holloway, Black Girls Rock’s Jessica Care Moore, and The Metropolitan Opera’s George Shirley. The Obsidian Theatre Festival will host masterclasses and seminars to original plays by new Black voices and nightly cabaret performances.

The Obsidian Theatre Festival is presented, free of charge, to theatergoers across the country. In lieu of admission, we ask attendees to support one of these three charitable organizations.

Check out this year’s lineup! https://www.obsidianfest.org/program