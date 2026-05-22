Obama Presidential Center offering free tickets to June 18 Watch Party

The Obama Foundation this week announced that the Official Watch Party for the June 18 Grand Opening Ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center will take place at the Midway Plaisance. Attendees will be able to witness a livestream of the historic event in a free, picnic-style atmosphere with an art market featuring local vendors and community organizations.

“This is an historic day for Chicago’s South Side as we welcome the world into our neighborhood,” said Valerie Jarrett, CEO of The Obama Foundation. “We are excited to share this celebration with our extraordinary community and city who are such an integral part of President and Mrs. Obama’s story, and where they will always call home.”

Those interested in attending are invited to fill out a request form for up to four tickets for the free Watch Party by May 26 at Obama.org/grandopening. Space is limited, and form submissions do not guarantee a ticket.

Entry to the free watch party will open at 9 a.m. with a live DJ and pre-ceremony activities. There will be an ADA viewing area and accessible restrooms. Public transportation on CTA and Metra is strongly recommended, as parking will not be available on site.

The Grand Opening Ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center will be held at 11 a.m. The Center will be officially dedicated in a dynamic celebration that features performances by global icons and engaging storytelling about the Foundation’s work to inspire, empower and connect people to make change in their own communities.

For anyone who prefers to join the celebration virtually, the Grand Opening Ceremony will also be live streamed online at Obama.org, and on The Obama Foundation’s social media accounts.

Located on Chicago’s South Side, the Obama Presidential Center is a global hub designed to inspire, empower, and connect people to create change. The Center officially opens to the public on June 19.Beginning that day, visitors of all ages will be invited to explore the free campus, engage with immersive exhibits and public programs, and discover how they can make a difference in their own communities. Celebratory events will continue through the weekend.

While museum tickets are sold out for opening weekend, the rest of the campus is free and accessible for the general public.

The Grand Opening Ceremony and Weekend of the Obama Presidential Center is made possible through the generous support of GCM Grosvenor, Abbott, ITW and Northern Trust.

For more information, visit Obama.org.