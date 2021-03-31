Obama Presidential Center Chicago groundbreaking expected this September

0
66
The Obama Presidential Center campus will surround a public plaza, and the Forum and the Library Buildings will be one story above grade and will be covered with usable parkland.

Obama Foundation unveiled excerpt to be carved on exterior of Chicago museum earlier this month

By ABC 7 Chicago

The groundbreaking for the Obama Presidential Center will take place in mid-September.

In February, it was announced that the groundbreaking for the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park could start as early as August of 2021.

The project is moving forward after a four-year federal review and other delays, including concerns by activists that the center would displace South Side residents.

The center is expected to generate 700,000 annual visitors and more than $3 billion in economic development.

Earlier this month, the excerpt that will be carved into the exterior of the new museum was revealed. It comes from former President Barack Obama’s “You are America” speech that marked the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery, Alabama march for voting rights.

This article originally appeared on ABC 7 Chicago.

Looking to Advertise? Contact the Crusader for more information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here