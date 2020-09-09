Oak Street Health announces community testing days for COVID-19

A fast-growing network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare, is launching Community Testing Days for safe and convenient “drive-thru” parking lot COVID-19 testing in September at a variety of locations across Chicago.

The testing is available for both existing Oak Street Health patients and for the general public (18 years of age or older) with a Medicare card.

People interested in a test do not need an appointment or doctor’s order, and do not have to be symptomatic in order to get tested.

Testing hours on each date are from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until tests are no longer available.

Those planning to get tested at Community Testing Days must wear a mask and must bring a Medicare, or other insurance card, along with a photo ID. Signs and directions will be provided on-site by Oak Street Health staff to organize and expedite each day’s testing. Antibody testing will not be available at Community Testing Days.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, testing is one critical way to curb the spread of coronavirus within our communities,” said Dr. Ali Khan, executive medical director of Oak Street Health.

“We are dedicated to caring for our current patients, and we are launching Community Testing Days in order to provide this important service in Chicago, especially in underserved areas where it is needed most. By implementing local, accessible testing within our communities, we can work together to fight the spread of this virus that has had such a significant impact on all of us this year.”

Community Testing Days are scheduled for the following days between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at these locations:

September 12

Hermosa — 4417 W. Diversey Avenue

Ashburn — 3348 W. 87th Street

Madison Street — 3433 W. Madison Street

September 19

Hermosa — 4417 W. Diversey Avenue

Avalon Park — 1715 E. 95th Street

Bellwood — 456 25th Avenue

September 26

Lincoln Crossing — 1401 Western Avenue

Englewood — 850 W. 63rd Street

Oak Street Health patients can expect an unmatched healthcare experience that includes quality time with their provider in-person or via telehealth visit; a 24/7 patient support line; individualized, preventive care plans; and access to transportation to and from the center for eligible patients. Additional services, such as behavioral health care and social health support, and Medicare education classes, are also offered to help older adults meet their unique needs in one convenient location.

Since its founding in 2012, Oak Street Health has seen a 51 percent reduction in patient hospital admissions compared to Medicare benchmarks. Oak Street Health accepts multiple health plans at all locations, including traditional Medicare.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a fast-growing network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of re- building healthcare as it should be,

the company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients.

Oak Street Health currently operates more than 60 centers across Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, with plans to continue its geographic expansion, including into New York and Mississippi in 2020. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.