Oak Lawn, Country Club Hills, lead in COVID-19 Deaths

Fatalities continue to rise in towns outside Chicago with large Black populations

By Crusader Staff Report

Oak Lawn, Chicago Heights and Country Club Hills have the highest COVID-19 deaths among Blacks in cities outside Chicago, according to the latest data from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The death toll among Blacks has also climbed in the double digits in Harvey, Markham, Homewood and Matteson, South Holland and Olympia Fields, the latest data show.

In Oak Lawn, 29 Blacks have died from the disease. Eight were male and 21 were female. The youngest COVID-19 victim in Oak Lawn was 34 and the oldest was 100. Another victim was 47. Twelve victims were between 62 and 77.

The COVID-19 death toll in Chicago Heights now stands at 21. Eight were male and thirteen were female. The youngest victim was 32, the oldest was 97. Two victims were between the ages of 49 and 61. Ten were between 62 and 77 and, medical examiner data show.

In Country Club Hills, 18 Blacks have died from. COVID-19, including 10 males and eight females. The youngest victim was 61 and the oldest was 91. Ten victims between 62 and 77 are among the dead. Seven victims were 78 or older.

Sixteen Blacks have died from COVID-19 in Hazel Crest, including 11 males and five females. The youngest victim was 55 and the oldest was 93. Eight victims were between 62 and 77 and seven were 78 or older.

In Matteson, nine males and seven females are among the 16 Blacks who died from the disease. The youngest victim was 34 and the oldest was 90. Eight victims were between 62 and 77 and five were 78 or older.

Homewood had the next highest COVID-19 death toll at 15. They include nine males and six females. The youngest victim was 54 and the oldest was 94. Five of the victims were between 62 and 77. Eight were 78 years old or older.

Harvey lost 13 of its Black residents to COVID-19. They include eight males and five females. The youngest victim was 46 and the oldest was 91. Four victims were between 62 and 77. Seven were 78 or older.

Twelve towns with large Black populations had less than ten deaths including Dolton, Bellwood, Maywood, Oak Park, Blue Island and Thornton.

Overall in Cook County, 1,081 Blacks have died from COVID-19 and 1,355 statewide.