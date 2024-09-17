NYPD Shoots Black Man After Alleged Fare Evasion For $2.90 Subway Ride

NYPD is under fire after officers left four injured by gunfire during an incident at Sutter Ave. L subway station in Brooklyn, including a fellow cop.

According to reports, two officers were on transit patrol when they saw a man go through the gate without paying. The officers then confronted the 37-year-old Brownsville man, who allegedly had a knife in his pocket. The officers first tried to tase the man, but when that didn’t work, they opened fire just before the train arrived.

NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey claimed that during the incident, the suspect told officers, “I’m going to kill you if you don’t stop following me,” before officers opened fire, hitting him multiple times in the chest.

Amid the shooting, one of the officers and two others were also hit during the barrage of bullets, according to the police.

“I don’t like to use that term friendly fire, but absolutely, we believe at this time that our officers were the only ones who discharged weapons at this time,” said Maddrey.

He continued, ”So everyone that was struck this afternoon, we believe, was by our officers.”

The wounded officer was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital and it was later determined that he was shot in his chest under his right armpit.

In addition, a 49-year-old man was shot in the head and a 26-year-old woman was shot in the butt. Everyone was taken to local hospitals. According to FDNY, the woman is in stable condition.

Video of the incident, which began circulating on social media over the weekend, showed the horrific scene as bystanders tried to escape the madness.

“They’re shooting recklessly. He hit his own partner,” said a man in the background of the video.

Still, Chief Maddrey insists his officers did the right thing in a tough situation.

“Officers were put in a very difficult situation to save themselves,” said Maddrey.

During a press conference, PBA President Patrick Hendry reiterated Chief Maddrey’s words.

“Our police officers are out every day, whether it’s on patrol, whether it’s on the subway, whether it’s patrolling the streets, said Hendry. “This is the dangerous environment our police officers are up against. The question needs to be answered, ‘Why was this dangerous individual who was arrested numerous amounts of times, why was he out in the streets of the city of New York?”

Mayor Eric Adams also commented on the shooting via the social platform X, but he failed to acknowledge the officers were shot by fellow officers.

According to police, the suspect had been arrested multiple times.