NYPD Releases Shocking Video Of Woman Tackling Black Teen Over Cell Phone She Lost

Police seek the woman who attacked the son of musician Keyon Harrold. She accused the teen of stealing her phone; turned out she left it in a cab.

By Mary Papenfuss, HuffPost

The New York City Police Department released a dramatic surveillance video of a white woman tackling a Black teenager she accused of stealing her cell phone, which she had actually left behind in an Uber cab.

The unidentified woman leaped on the 14-year-old boy, the son of popular jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold, as she ordered him to turn over his cell phone.

The attack occurred in the lobby of the Arlo Hotel in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood on Saturday. The woman fled the hotel before police arrived. Her phone was recovered that day by an Uber driver and returned, according to police.

Harrold, who played the trumpet in the Grammy-award-winning soundtrack to the 2015 Miles Davis biopic “Miles Ahead,” had also filmed part of the scene with his cell phone as he tried to protect his son. The woman can be heard ordering the teen to give his phone to her as Harrold argues with her. Harrold suffered scratches on this hand in the confrontation, according to police.

“I am furious!!! We see this crap happening all the time, but it hits different when it hits home!!!” Harrold wrote on his Instagram post including the video.

Kenyon Harrold Instagram

Police Chief Rodney Harrison released the hotel surveillance video on Wednesday as the department seeks the public’s help locating the attacker. The woman “falsely accused an innocent 14-year-old teenager of stealing her cellphone… then proceeded to physically attack him and fled the location.”