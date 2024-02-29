NWOA hosts dual celebration with Publisher Dorothy Leavell

PICTURED L-R: Jamil Muhammad; Stefanie Hicks; President, Helen Davis Gardner, M.D.; Janette Wilson; Patricia McCreary; Vice President Gina Davis, Esq; Christal West, M.D.; Caprice Ellis. Seated: Judge Marian Perkins; Dorothy Leavell and Linda Stewart, M.D.

Black History Month and Founder’s Month cause to celebrate

This February National Women of Achievement, Incorporated celebrated Black History Month and commemorated 49 years of service to our country’s young people, and to our treasured “seasoned” citizens.

The ladies of NWOA Chicago Chapter awarded Chicago area high school seniors over $25,000 in scholarships for college.

During the holidays the Chapter members sang Christmas carols as they gifted every resident at two nursing homes with Christmas stockings filled to the brim with wearable and edible goodies as well as personal care items. The residents’ faces lit up with joy.

The “Achievers” (as the ladies of NWOA are called) were pleased to have as a special guest at the February Black History Month and Founder’s Month meeting/celebration, Crusader Newspaper Group Publisher Dorothy Leavell. The Crusader Newspaper Group prints weekly publications in both Chicago, and Gary, IN.

Leavell was introduced to the Achievers, Male Achievers, and Friends of NWOA, by Chicago Chapter President, Helen Davis Gardner, M.D. Leavell was recognized as a “Living Legend-Black History Personified.”

Gardner said, “we immensely enjoyed an afternoon delighted by Publisher Leavell’s interesting and entertaining life stories, struggles she faced as a 24-year-old newspaper publisher, and hard-earned but well-deserved triumphs that make her an inspirational icon and exemplary role model for us all. Leavell’s life is awe inspiring!”

“She ‘hinted’ at the possibility of a memoir” said Gardner, “and everyone at the celebration is now anxiously waiting for it to hit the shelves so we can buy a copy of our own and several more copies to gift to others.”

NWOA presented “Our Unsung Hero~ Our Crusader,” Publisher Dorothy Leavell, with NWOA’S Distinguished Achievement Award.