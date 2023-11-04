NWI Election Coverage to broadcast on Lakeshore Public Media

Lakeshore Public Media readies for its 2023 Northwest Indiana election night coverage set to broadcast live on 89.1FM on Tuesday, November 7 from 7-9 p.m. The audio coverage can also be streamed online at LakeshorePublicMedia.org, and a live video stream will be available on Facebook.com/LakeshorePublicMedia1 and on YouTube.com/LakeshorePublicMedia.

Tom Maloney, Lakeshore’s Vice President of Radio Operations, leads the evening’s conversation. He’ll be joined by distinguished guests such as Leigh Morris, the former Mayor of LaPorte, and Jim Harper, a prominent attorney from Valparaiso. Sponsorship for Lakeshore Public Media’s election night coverage was championed by Indiana University Northwest, helping to make the broadcast possible.

“It is a big part of Lakeshore Public Media’s mission to be a hub for community engagement and a resource for civics in our community. Local elections affect our everyday lives more so than the big national elections and deserve our coverage. We are proud to be a clearing house for the election results of Northwest Indiana,” Chuck Roberts, President and CEO, said.

This live broadcast exemplifies the nonprofit public broadcasting station’s continued commitment to help Northwest Indiana residents be active and conscientious voters by making conversations from local community leaders accessible to everyone. The NWI broadcaster partnered with local League of Women Voters (LWV) groups in the time leading up to elections to provide essential support and coverage of mayoral debates in Hobart, Portage, and Valparaiso. Recordings of these debates – as well as primary debates from Lake Station, Gary and Portage – can be found on LakeshorePublicMedia.org as well as the station’s Facebook page.

Lakeshore Public Media, which operates Lakeshore PBS and 89.1FM, is a leading nonprofit public media station serving the Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland communities. With a mission to enrich lives and engage minds by providing trusted, relevant content through television, radio, and digital platforms, Lakeshore Public Media is committed to delivering high-quality programming that informs, inspires, and educates audiences of all ages. For more information, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org.