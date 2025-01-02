NWI Bid Whist Club displays holiday act of kindness in Honor of Lydia’s House

Committee members of the NWI Bid Whist Club pose after presenting gifts to Lydia’s House

This is the season of giving, and a local organization has embraced it whole-heartedly.

Recently, the NWI Bid Whist Club gathered at the Gleason Golf Course Clubhouse for their holiday fellowship. During the occasion, they made a special presentation to representatives from Lydia’s House, an emergency women’s shelter located in Gary. The card club members donated gifts and supplies to women who are currently homeless.

“No matter the circumstance, everyone deserves some joy and happiness during the holidays,” said NWI Bid Whist club member Shanise Kemp. “Our members got together and blessed these women with not only items they needed, but special gifts and pampering they requested. It just feels good making them feel good.”

Lydia’s House is under the auspices of the Rebuilding the Breach Ministries, Inc. At any given time, they provide emergency housing and spiritual guidance for a total of 8 homeless women for up to 90 days. They also partner with Sojourner Truth House to provide services and programs as clients transition out of homelessness.

The NWI Bid Whist Club was created to bring bid whist players together to enjoy the game and fellowship in safe places. They meet on the third Saturday at the Gleason Clubhouse and are looking for new members. For more information, contact Kemp at 219-789-3654.