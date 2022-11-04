Nursing home voting returns for the November 8 gubernatorial election

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cook County Clerk’s Office on Friday reinstated Nursing Home Voting at dozens of elder care facilities throughout suburban Cook County.

Voting is taking place throughout the day today at more than 100 nursing facilities that requested Mail Ballots for eligible nursing home residents. Clerk’s Office Election Judges are present at the locations to administer and collect Mail Ballots that are completed by residents.

All Mail Ballots that are cast will be transported by secure delivery service to the Clerk’s Election Operations Center where they will be processed to be tallied on election night.

Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough said the return of nursing home voting is an essential service for seniors who are unable to leave their residential facility to visit a polling location on Election Day.