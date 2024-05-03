‘Nowhere Special’ film tries to tackle impending loss 

John, a 35-year-old window cleaner, has dedicated his life to bringing up his 4-year-old son, Michael, after the child’s mother left them soon after giving birth. When John (James Norton, Bob Marley: One Love and Little Women) is given only a few months left to live, he attempts to find a new, perfect family for Michael, determined to shield him from the terrible reality of the situation.

Although initially certain of what he is looking for in the perfect family, John gradually abandons his early convictions, overwhelmed by doubts on the decision. How can he judge a family from a brief encounter? And does he know his own child well enough to make this choice for him?

As John struggles to find the right answer to his impossible task, he comes to accept the help of a young social worker, opening himself to solutions he would never have considered. And he finally comes to accept his anger at the injustice of his destiny, the need to share the truth with his son, and to follow the child’s instincts on the biggest decision of their lives.

I felt for little Michael, played by Daniel Lamont, all through this sad film.

He is so innocent and naive at first, but you can tell that at some point, he suspects something, gradually through scenes that are presented in the film.

JOHN HUGS HIS son, Michael, especially long and hard.

One scene is when his balloon flies away. Another is when he comforts his father with a blanket as he’s resting.

John goes through many interviews and families, eschewing one that appears too high class, as they speak of sending Michael away to boarding school.

Meetings with the social worker turn bitter at times—but she’s only trying to help.

It’s a rough hand to be dealt for John, as he tries to stay healthy and in a positive mood for his son.

Finally, everything clicks and the pair are set for the saddest ending ever. “Nowhere Special” is a special heartbreaking film—special in that we all know in the end that Michael will be well taken care of.

THE PAIR SHARE a birthday cake for John’s birthday. This was another endearing scene, wherein Michael tries to add another candle to represent another year. “Nowhere Special” screens in Chicago on May 5.

The film begins in Chicago on May 3 at Landmark Century Centre.

Take a look at the trailer: https://youtu.be/NOv_J9JzSqs?si=l_5HBam7SwCJP9qv