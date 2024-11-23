Now Accepting Nominations: CoC Board of Directors At Large Open Seat

The Board of Affairs Committee is now accepting nominations to fill open seats on the CoC Board of Directors. Nomination forms are due Wednesday, December 4.

The Board of Directors provides oversight and accountability for all Chicago CoC responsibilities. The Board acts on behalf of the Chicago CoC to fulfill the regulatory duties of a continuum of care as articulated by HUD.

The Board is responsible for the approval and implementation of all CoC policies and procedures and the strategic implementation plan. For more information about the Board, please review the CoC Charter linked HERE and in the buttons below.

A board member may serve for up to three consecutive years with one additional successive term and then must wait one year before accepting a nomination to the Board again. The form below can be used to submit a nomination for yourself or someone else.

To submit a nomination for an open seat on the Board:

Confirm with the individual being nominated that they will serve on the Board if elected.

Complete the nomination form by Wednesday, December 4.

The board Affairs Committee will vet all nominated individuals and present the slate for ratification. Please contact the CoC Programs team at [email protected] with any questions.