Notice of unit meetings for the election of officers

The NAACP Chicago Southside will hold its election meetings and unit election on the following dates:

On September 24, 2022 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., the Unit nominated and elected a Nominating Committee in preparation of the election to be held on November 19, 2022. The meeting to elect the Nominating Committee was conducted on ZOOM. Only NAACP members with current memberships thirty (30) days prior to the meeting date were eligible to participate in the election of the Nominating Committee.

On October 15, 2022 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. the Nominating Committee will submit its report and its receipt of Nominations by Petition. Additionally at this ZOOM meeting, the Unit will nominate and elect the Election Supervisory Committee. All members whose memberships are current as of April 1, 2022 may be nominated for office or as an at-large member of the Executive Committee. In order to sign a nominating petition, or to be elected on the Election Supervisory Committee, a member must be current as of thirty (30) days prior to the October Meeting.

On November 19, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the election of officers and at-large members of the Executive Committee will take place at the Windsor Park Lutheran Church, 2619 E. 76th St, Chicago, IL 60617. Polls will open on ZOOM and on location from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. In order to vote during the election, one must be a member in good standing of the Branch thirty (30) days prior to the election. A form of identification is required.

Sincerely,

Brenda Sheriff, Secretary

[email protected]