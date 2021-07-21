fbpx
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Classifieds

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

By admin
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to section 8-2-9 of the Illinois Municipal Code, the
Mayor and Board of Trustees of the Village of Dolton, Cook County, Illinois, will hold a
public hearing at 11:00am on Friday, July 31, 2021 via zoom to consider the
Appropriation Ordinance for the Fiscal year commencing May 1, 2021 and ending April
30, 2022.
Members of the public will be allowed to comment on the proposed ordinance at the
public hearing. A copy of the Appropriation Ordinance is available for viewing in the
office of the Village Clerk.

VILLAGE OF DOLTON

By:/s/ Alison Key, Village Clerk

PUBLISHED AND POSTED: JULY 21, 2021

