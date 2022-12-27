Northwest Indiana’s Casino Workers Union Endorses State Senator Eddie Melton for Mayor of Gary

UNITE HERE Local 1 announced its endorsement of State Senator Eddie Melton in Gary’s upcoming Mayoral election. Senator Melton has been a steadfast ally of Northwest Indiana casino workers for many years.

During the pandemic, Senator Melton rallied with casino servers, porters, cooks, custodians, dishwashers, and others in the State Capitol to highlight the need for better COVID-19 protections for casino workers. In 2021, Senator Melton supported casino workers during the transition from Majestic Star casino to the new Hard Rock casino.