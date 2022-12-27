Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Crusader Newspaper Group
23

Northwest Indiana’s Casino Workers Union Endorses State Senator Eddie Melton for Mayor of Gary

UNITE HERE Local 1 announced its endorsement of State Senator Eddie Melton in Gary’s upcoming Mayoral election. Senator Melton has been a steadfast ally of Northwest Indiana casino workers for many years.

During the pandemic, Senator Melton rallied with casino servers, porters, cooks, custodians, dishwashers, and others in the State Capitol to highlight the need for better COVID-19 protections for casino workers. In 2021, Senator Melton supported casino workers during the transition from Majestic Star casino to the new Hard Rock casino.

“Senator Melton has stood by our union and our members for years,” said Local 1 Executive Board Vice President Jeri Elliot who has worked in the Northwest Indiana casino industry for 20 years. “As a union member and lifelong Gary resident, I enthusiastically support his candidacy and look forward to him being my Mayor.”

thumbnail IDOT Game Over

Recent News

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
Follow Us
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube

Browse by Category

Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list to receives daily updates direct to your inbox!

Click here
© 2022 The Crusader News Group | Empowered by Digital Purpose
Scroll to Top