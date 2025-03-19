Northwest Indiana Teacher Recruitment Fair coming to IU Northwest on April 4

Event open to prospective teachers, administrators looking for employment with local schools, corporations

GARY, Ind. — The School of Education at Indiana University Northwest is hosting the campus’s eighth annual Teacher Recruitment Fair from 1-4 p.m. Friday, April 4, in the Savannah Center (3400 Broadway, Gary, IN 46408).

Twenty local schools and school corporations, including individual public, charter and private schools throughout Northwest Indiana, will be actively recruiting candidates to fill available teaching and administrative roles for the 2025-26 academic year.

Several schools are seeking to hire teachers and administrators for all grades and subjects as soon as possible.

The event is free and open to qualified graduating students, current and former educators and alumni from any college or university.

Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes and be ready to be interviewed.

Pre-registration is appreciated but not required. Those who pre-register will receive a special IU Northwest “swag” bag.

For more information about the recruitment fair, contact Amanda Demmond at [email protected] or 219-981-5643.