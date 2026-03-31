Bishop McClory invites the Northwest Indiana community to join in Holy Week and Easter services

Holy Week follows the final eight days of Jesus’ life – from Palm Sunday on March 29, to Easter Sunday on April 5. Bishop Robert J. McClory encourages everyone to explore the many local services available (see dcgary.org) to contemplate and joyously receive the gift of salvation freely given by Jesus through his death and resurrection. Bishop McClory will join the faithful of the Gary parishes to recount Jesus’s triumphant arrival into the city of Jerusalem with a procession. The priests of the Order of Friars Minor will lead the faithful as they walk from Ss. Monica and Luke to the Cathedral of the Holy Angels, where Mass will be held.



Chrism Mass | Thursday, April 2 | 10:30 a.m.

Bishop McClory will preside at the annual Chrism Mass at Holy Angels, where faithful from around the diocese will gather in witness as the diocesan priests renew their commitment to ministry. The word “chrism” means consecrated oil. After the bishop consecrates the oil, it will be used for baptisms, confirmations, ordinations, and special dedications such as consecrating a new altar. The bishop will also bless the Oils of the Sick and Oils of the Catechumens used by parishes and Catholic hospitals throughout the year.



Mass of the Lord’s Supper | Thursday, April 2

Holy Thursday evening, parishes around the diocese will celebrate the Mass of the Lord’s Supper. The bishop will join the congregation of St. Thomas More in Munster at 7 p.m. to recall the events of the last meal Jesus shared with his disciples.

Several key activities happen during the Mass of the Lord’s Supper. The Mass is a remembrance of the Last Supper, when Jesus instituted the sacrament of the Eucharist. Secondly, the priest washes the feet of several members of the congregation, as Jesus did with his disciples, which honors Jesus’ humility and instruction to serve others. The altar is stripped bare after Mass, symbolizing the disciples’ abandonment of Jesus and the preparation for His Passion.



Good Friday | April 3

Good Friday is a solemn day of mourning and reflection. At noon, Bishop McClory will lead those who gather at The Shrine of Christ’s Passion in St. John through the Stations of the Cross. The Shrine’s general manager, Paul Anderson, estimates that 8,000-10,000 people attend the Good Friday stations, with a total of between 25,000-30,000 visitors throughout Holy Week.

Bishop McClory will head to LaPorte County for the Lord’s Passion at 7 p.m. at Queen of All Saints in Michigan City. At 8 p. m., the community will host the “Condolences of Mary,” also known as “El Pesame,” where parishioners gather in silence to meditate on the sorrow that Mary experienced at the Cross and process with statues of Our Lady of Sorrows and the Body of Jesus.



Saturday | April 4

At 8 p.m., Bishop McClory will be at Our Lady of Grace in Highland to preside at the most solemn liturgy of the year, the Easter Vigil. This service includes The Service of Light (the Paschal candle is lit from the Easter fire, symbolizing Christ as the Light of the World), The Liturgy of the Word (several readings recount salvation history, from Creation to Christ’s Resurrection), The Baptismal Liturgy (Catechumens are baptized, and the congregation renews its baptismal promises) and The Liturgy of the Eucharist (the first Mass of Easter is celebrated with great joy).



Easter Sunday | April 5

At 11 a.m., the bishop will celebrate Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Angels in Gary. Easter Vigil and Easter Sunday Mass times can be found at dcgary.org/Easter.

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Bishop McClory’s HOLY WEEK Schedule 2026



Holy Thursday | April 2:

10:30 a.m. Chrism Mass, Cathedral of the Holy Angels, Gary

7 p.m., Mass of the Lord’s Supper, St. Thomas More, Munster



Good Friday | April 3:

12 p.m., Stations of the Cross, The Shrine of Christ’s Passion, St. John

5 p.m., Good Friday of the Lord’s Passion (Spanish), Queen of All Saints, Michigan City



Holy Saturday | April 4:

8 p.m., Easter Vigil in the Holy Night, Our Lady of Grace, Highland



Easter Sunday | April 5:

11 a.m., The Resurrection of the Lord (Easter Sunday), Cathedral of the Holy

Angels, Gary