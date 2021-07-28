Northshore Amerteur Sports Academy and Night Diamonds seeks to celebrate the rich history of Gary

The Northshore Amateur Sports Academy, Inc. (NASA) and Nights Diamonds, Inc. have partnered to do their part to celebrate the rich history of Gary, IN, a city with a connection to industrialization, early 20th century immigration, and the Civil Rights Movement.

The collaboration, led by Wallace Johnson (President of NASA and retired MLB player), Garthell Elkins; Wayne Fowler (President of Night Diamonds, Inc. and author); and Tyrone Hamilton, seeks to bring awareness to the great things accomplished by individuals born and/or raised in Gary, Indiana by placing a sign at the intersection of 2300 Madison Street in Gary, IN.

The sign, which is enroute to the Jackson Family childhood home, lists the names of notable Garyites.

For more information on this collaboration, contact Northshore Amateur Sports Academy, Inc. at 219-980-0070 or visit www.northshoreacademy.org.