Northern Indiana Links chapter to host 10th Annual Derby fundraiser

The Northern Indiana (IN) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated will host its 10th Annual Kentucky Derby Fundraiser virtually on May 1, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. DJ Vince Adams will host the event; entertainment will be provided by comedian Damon Williams.

One of the region’s most highly anticipated events, attendees dress in their fanciest Derby attire with a goal of raising funds for college scholarships. This year will be no different according to Northern Indiana Links Chapter President Alesia Pritchett.

“Although the pandemic has led us not to come together in-person, we’ll still dress the part – hats and all, have a great time and most important, raise the dollars needed to support area youth as they pursue college degrees.”

Virtual admission is $25, which includes a raffle entry to win a 55” flat screen TV, $1,000, a Cigar Gift Basket, Traeger Grill, Tito’s Vodka Basket or a golf foursome package.

Additional $100 raffle tickets are available for a Peloton Bike package.

“This year’s raffle prize line-up is already generating a lot of buzz, and we anticipate adding even more prizes,” said Fundraising Chair Keisha White.

Tickets can be purchased at NILINKSDERBY.GIVESMART.COM.

Tito’s Vodka is the event’s title sponsor, and more opportunities to support the Derby are available. For more information about sponsorships, contact Public Relations Chair Che King at NILinksPR@gmail.com or visit www.northerninlinks.org.

About the Northern Indiana (IN) Chapter of the Links

The Links, Incorporated is an international, not-for-profit corporation, established in 1946. The membership consists of 12,000 professional women of color in 276 chapters located in 41 states, the District of Columbia and the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

Members of the Northern Indiana (IN) Chapter of the Links embrace five areas of focus: Services to Youth, the Arts, Health & Human Services, National Trends & Services, and International Trends & Services. The organization has raised more than $100,000 since 2009 annually awarding four-year renewable scholarships to Northwest Indiana students.

Northern Indiana Chapter initiatives include STEM programming within Frankie McCullough Academy in Gary, IN, voter registration drives in partnership with the NAACP and other civic groups, and most recently, the chartering of a National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) Junior chapter. The chapter’s annual Colgate Oral Health Initiative, “Bright Smiles,” provides information on good oral health habits and free dental screenings for children, ages 2-18 years. Members also participate in community outreach programs including the distribution of COVID care kits at several area schools.