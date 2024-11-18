North Lawndale Employment Network to Distribute 300 Turkeys November 23rd

Every year, North Lawndale Employment Network provides Thanksgiving support for North Lawndale residents at their annual Turkey Giveaway. This year, NLEN will be passing out 300 frozen turkeys and Thanksgiving sides on Saturday, November 23rd from 10AM to 12PM at their 1111 S. Homan Ave campus.

“During the holiday season, economic disparities in our community become even more pronounced”, says NLEN President and CEO Brenda M. Palms. “By providing a Thanksgiving meal we can help our neighbors enjoy the holiday, and we can serve as a bridge by connecting these same people to our programs and services and long-term prosperity and opportunity”, and easing immediate stress on the pocketbook.

Founded in 1999, NLEN offers employment services and transitional jobs to assist under- and unemployed residents of North Lawndale in achieving economic advancement and an improved quality of life. Additionally, NLEN offers nutrition support all year round in partnership with Nourishing Hope and their Online Marketplace program. “People can go online, browse different grocery selections, including fresh produce and pantry and household items, select what they want and then pick up their orders once a month on our campus”, according to NLEN’s Chief Impact and Innovation Officer Khelan Todd. “We want to be dignity centered in all that we do at NLEN”.

NLEN is approaching their 25-year anniversary providing innovative employment opportunities and workforce training in North Lawndale, and the Turkey Giveaway is an annual tradition and a catalyst for promoting their programs. “We want people to feel comfortable coming through our doors and getting connected”, says Palms “And what better way than to spread some Thanksgiving cheer?”.

The Turkey giveaway will begin at 10AM on Saturday, November 23rd and will end at 12PM or while supplies last. Turkeys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Contact [email protected] for more information. This event is made possible by the generous support of Amy Gudgeon, 24th Ward Alderwoman Monique Scott, Cinespace Film Studios Chicago, Wintrust Bank and Wintrust Mortgage North Lawndale and Old St. Pat’s Chicago